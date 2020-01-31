FCC investigations have shown that one or more mobile operators violated the federal law by selling location data of users

About a year ago, it became clear how easy it was to get real-time location data from US cellular customers through lax carrier standards, dodgy third parties, and bounty hunters. After a “comprehensive investigation”, the FCC has now declared that “one or more mobile phone providers have apparently violated the federal law”.

The not surprising finding was detailed in a letter from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to the United States Energy and Trading Committee (via The Verge).

While the letter does not specify which airlines “appear to” have violated federal law, Pai said that “he is committed to ensuring that all entities under our jurisdiction comply with the Communications Act and FCC rules,” and one Fined and / or other consequences that are expected to be announced in the near future.

In particular, following the motherboard’s first release in January last year, T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to stop selling users’ location data while AT&T claimed the innocence. However, later in May, it was reported that they failed to deliver on these promises, or at least not in the timeframe they announced.

Here is the full letter from the FCC chairman:

I am writing to follow up on my December 3, 2019 letter on the status of the FCC investigation into real-time consumer location data disclosure. In fulfilling the promise made in this letter, I would like to inform you that the FCC Enforcement Bureau has completed its extensive investigation and has concluded that one or more cellular operators have apparently violated federal law.

I strive to ensure that all entities under our jurisdiction comply with the Communications Act and FCC rules, including those that protect sensitive consumer information, such as: B. Location data in real time. Accordingly, I intend to send my Commission colleagues one or more notices regarding the obvious liability for the expiry in connection with the obvious infringements in the coming days for examination.

