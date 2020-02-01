FCC confirms that wireless providers are breaking the law by selling location data

The other shoe is about to fall for wireless providers that violate customer privacy.

On Friday, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai, an appointment of Donald Trump, informed the House of Representatives that an investigation into the unauthorized sale of real-time location data of users had been completed. The investigation, which began in early 2019 after numerous investigation reports on the case, found that at least one carrier exceeded federal law.

“Following our lengthy calls for action, the FCC finally informed the committee today that one or more wireless providers apparently violated federal privacy protection by turning a blind eye to widespread disclosure of real-time location data from consumers,” said sales representative. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), chairman of the Energy and Trade Committee, in a statement.

“This is certainly a step in the right direction, but I make sure that the FCC doesn’t just drop these lawbreakers off the hook with a slap on the wrist.”

Central to the research are all four major US airlines: AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile. It is currently unclear which groups will be punished and what the punishment will look like. Further documentation about the details of the violation is coming.

In 2018, original reports from points of sale such as Motherboard and The New York Times shed light on the effect of location data sales on consumers, ranging from targeted advertisements to physical danger. At the time of reporting, class action lawsuits are still ongoing.

AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile have assured the FCC that the training had stopped in mid-2019.

