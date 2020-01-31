FCC chair publishes letter saying certain phone providers violate federal law

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), certain mobile operators may violate the federal law if they have sold your phone location information to a third party – but without specifying which one.

A recent letter from FCC chairman Ajit Pai has revealed that a recent investigation by the FCC enforcement office has concluded that “one or more cellular operators” have violated federal law about the threat to consumers. Time place dates.

Pai’s letter, released on Friday, January 31, revealed only a few details about the investigation. The letter was addressed to members of Congress and only mentioned that certain mobile operators violated federal law.

The letter did not mention which carriers violated the law, what law was violated, or what the possible penalties for violating such law would be. In his letter, however, Pai emphasized his commitment to ensure that all FCC-owned companies comply with the rules, focusing in particular on rules that “protect sensitive consumer information, such as real-time location information”.

Digital Trends contacted the FCC for more information on Pai’s letter. However, the agency declined to comment, preferring to “leave the letter alone”. However, Pai’s letter to members of Congress was not the only explanation that the edition had been published.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel released her own statement on the subject on January 31. Rosenworcel’s statement contained background information on the Enforcement Bureau’s investigations into data aggregators. “In response to these initial reports, the statement mentioned that Rosenworcel sent letters to these cellular companies to confirm” whether they have met their commitments to end these site aggregation services. “

Commissioner Rosenworcel responded to Chairman Pai’s letter, in which some further details of the exact nature of the breach that certain cellular operators might have committed, made the following meaningful statement:

“For more than a year, the FCC remained silent after news reports alerted us that shady middlemen could sell your location for just a few hundred dollars based on your cell phone data within a few hundred meters. It is frightening to think what a black market could do with this data. This jeopardizes the security and privacy of every American with a cell phone. Today, this agency finally announced that this was a violation of the law. Millions and millions of Americans use a wireless device every day and have not signed up for surveillance or have not consented to it. It’s a shame the FCC took so long to come to such an obvious conclusion, ”she said.

It is currently unclear when further details regarding the FCC’s investigation into the apparently illegal disclosure of telephone location data by consumers by telephone providers will be released.

