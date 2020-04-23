FCC approves plan to open more spectrum for Wi-Fi

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday unanimously approved new rules to open the 6 GHz spectrum band to unlicensed use, leaving room for the valuable mid-band spectrum range for Wi-Fi routers and other devices. . The new rules make 1,200 MHz of spectrum available for unlicensed use, effectively increasing the amount of spectrum available for Wi-Fi by almost a factor of five.

“These new rules will apply to Wi-Fi 6, the next generation of Wi-Fi, and will play a major role in the growth of the Internet of Things,” the FCC said in a statement. “By making available the broadband of the 6 GHz spectrum for unlicensed use, the FCC anticipates innovative new technologies and services that will deliver new devices and applications to American consumers and advance the Commission’s goal of make broadband connectivity available to all Americans, especially in rural and poorly maintained areas. ”

Under the new rules, unlicensed devices must share spectrum with licensed services that are already in the spectrum band. When the FCC first introduced the idea of ​​opening the 6 GHz band in 2018, there was a budget for licensed users. For example, AT&T noted that it has more than 8,000 licenses in the spectrum band, supporting the rehabilitation of its mobile networks as well as telecommunications links for its fixed assets. In addition, AT&T noted that part of the 6 GHz spectrum band supports critical infrastructures such as public security licensors and utility networks.

The new rules allow for two different types of unlicensed operations: first, it allows low-power indoor operations in the 1,200 full megahertz available. Additionally, it allows external devices to run on standard power at 850 MHz of the band. An automated frequency coordination system will prevent standard power access points from operating where they may cause interference to existing services.

Meanwhile, the FCC is seeking further comment on a proposal to let very low-power devices run in the 6 GHz band to support high-rate data applications, such as high-performance, portable, AR, and VR.

Thursday’s vote was recognized by industry as the Wi-Fi Alliance, which said the decision “will transform wireless connectivity over the next few decades.” Earlier this year, the Wi-Fi Alliance announced the expansion of its Wi-Fi 6 certification program to include Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring interoperability on 6 GHz capable devices.

On Twitter, Google’s public policy office responded to the vote and said, “Opening up the 6 GHz band will help increase wireless innovation and allow Americans to better connect to remote jobs , distance learning, telehealth and more. “

Comcast executive Tony Werner said in a statement that the move is “a significant step on the road to deploying next-generation gigabit connection services to complement our first-class gigabit broadband networks.” .

The public advocacy group Public Knowledge also applauded the vote. Bertram Lee, the group’s policy adviser, said in a statement that “Consumers will be able to see concrete benefits from these new rules as early as this holiday season, when the new team will be able to use the entire 6 GHz band. allows home devices to run at gigabit speeds. “

