FC Barcelona news: April 25, 2020; PSG doesn’t talk about Neymar

PSG will refuse to negotiate an agreement to sell Neymar until September | Sport

PSG are currently refusing to negotiate Neymar’s release. The French champions have told the Brazilian that they don’t want to sell and now is not the time to discuss the future.

Newcastle’s dream of joining Arturo Vidal, Bale and Cavani | Mundo Deportivo

Newcastle United dreams of signing Arturo Vidal, Gareth Bale and Edinson Cavani once the acquisition by PCP Capital Partners is complete.

Edmilson: Neymar is better than Mbappe | Brand

Edmilson says Neymar is better than Kylian Mbappe. He said to Radio Marca: “Mbappe is talented and fast, but Neymar has more creativity and more quality”.

The Man City Sterling star: Messi’s shirt the one I really want | Objective

Raheem Sterling collects football shirts and says that what he really wants for his collection is that of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Nobody wants to leave Barça | Mundo Deportivo

Speculation continues to rage on Barcelona’s exits, but no player wants to leave Camp Nou this summer.

Setien has a solution for Coutinho: play it in midfield | Brand

Philippe Coutinho could end up staying in Barcelona due to the coronavirus pandemic that could lead Quique Setien to try it in midfield.

Valverde: Possession is magnified by the media but it is nothing more than criteria | Brand

Ernesto Valverde reacted to criticism of his playing style. He says possession is important and “it’s a little magnified by the media, but it’s nothing but criteria.”