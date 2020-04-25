FC Barcelona news: April 25, 2020; PSG doesn’t talk about Neymar

PSG will refuse to negotiate an agreement to sell Neymar until September | Sport
PSG are currently refusing to negotiate Neymar’s release. The French champions have told the Brazilian that they don’t want to sell and now is not the time to discuss the future.
Newcastle’s dream of joining Arturo Vidal, Bale and Cavani | Mundo Deportivo
Newcastle United dreams of signing Arturo Vidal, Gareth Bale and Edinson Cavani once the acquisition by PCP Capital Partners is complete.
Edmilson: Neymar is better than Mbappe | Brand
Edmilson says Neymar is better than Kylian Mbappe. He said to Radio Marca: “Mbappe is talented and fast, but Neymar has more creativity and more quality”.
The Man City Sterling star: Messi’s shirt the one I really want | Objective
Raheem Sterling collects football shirts and says that what he really wants for his collection is that of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.
Nobody wants to leave Barça | Mundo Deportivo
Speculation continues to rage on Barcelona’s exits, but no player wants to leave Camp Nou this summer.
Setien has a solution for Coutinho: play it in midfield | Brand
Philippe Coutinho could end up staying in Barcelona due to the coronavirus pandemic that could lead Quique Setien to try it in midfield.
Valverde: Possession is magnified by the media but it is nothing more than criteria | Brand
Ernesto Valverde reacted to criticism of his playing style. He says possession is important and “it’s a little magnified by the media, but it’s nothing but criteria.”