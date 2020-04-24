FC Barcelona news: 24 April 2020; Napoli wants Samuel Umtiti, Newcastle wants Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann

UEFA eager to complete national leagues – FC Barcelona

If seasons cannot be completed as planned, the governing body recommends a format change to ensure qualification for UEFA competitions on “sporting merit”

Barça celebrates Sant Jordi by paying tribute to the heroes and heroines who work on the front line against coronavirus – FC Barcelona

The club produced the “Heroes of Sant Jordi” video in which legends and players express their gratitude for the different people who fight against Covid-19 and prevent the spread of the pandemic

Memorable evening at Bernanéu – FC Barcelona

April 23 marks three years since that extraordinary away win against Real Madrid, with Leo Messi scoring his 500th goal for the club

100 days since Setien took over from Barça – FC Barcelona

Here are five statistics from the Cantabrian time in charge at Camp Nou

Napoli are interested in the situation of Samuel Umtiti – SPORT

They are close to selling Koulibaly to PSG and therefore the French are on their list

Ansu Fati could switch to team B to play in the playoffs of the promotion – SPORT

The young attacker could level down to help the youth side

Newcastle enters the push of Coutinho … and Griezmann – SPORT

The Daily Mirror has examined some of the great signatures that Magpies could make