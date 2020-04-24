FC Barcelona news: 24 April 2020; Napoli wants Samuel Umtiti, Newcastle wants Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann

UEFA eager to complete national leagues – FC Barcelona
If seasons cannot be completed as planned, the governing body recommends a format change to ensure qualification for UEFA competitions on “sporting merit”
Barça celebrates Sant Jordi by paying tribute to the heroes and heroines who work on the front line against coronavirus – FC Barcelona
The club produced the “Heroes of Sant Jordi” video in which legends and players express their gratitude for the different people who fight against Covid-19 and prevent the spread of the pandemic
Memorable evening at Bernanéu – FC Barcelona
April 23 marks three years since that extraordinary away win against Real Madrid, with Leo Messi scoring his 500th goal for the club
100 days since Setien took over from Barça – FC Barcelona
Here are five statistics from the Cantabrian time in charge at Camp Nou
Napoli are interested in the situation of Samuel Umtiti – SPORT
They are close to selling Koulibaly to PSG and therefore the French are on their list
Ansu Fati could switch to team B to play in the playoffs of the promotion – SPORT
The young attacker could level down to help the youth side
Newcastle enters the push of Coutinho … and Griezmann – SPORT
The Daily Mirror has examined some of the great signatures that Magpies could make