FBI scraps near-death requirement, but can impose new limits on MAID | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Justice Minister David Lametti said on Monday that he may have to look for an extension. But he suggested that public opinion has evolved so much since the law came into force in June 2016 that it may be possible to reach an agreement quickly.

“It’s possible under perfect conditions,” he said in an interview.

“We may agree on it depending on what we do, and then it will slip through. If not, it is not excluded that we may request an extension. “

The government’s online questionnaire, launched on Monday, suggests that the upcoming changes will not be as simple as simply removing the foreseeable death test. It asks Canadians to consider whether other restrictions should be implemented to ensure a balance between a person’s right to choose to end his life and protecting vulnerable people who may be forced to die prematurely.

Among other things, it asks respondents to consider whether changes:

– Increase the current minimum waiting period of 10 days between applying for and receiving a medically assisted death.

– Require both physician and patient to agree that other reasonable treatment options have been unsuccessfully tried.

– Require psychological or psychiatric assessments to determine the ability to consent.

– Requires consultation with an expert in the medical condition of a person, in addition to the current mandatory two medical assessments.

“We have to find an appropriate balance,” Lametti said, noting that “there is a sector of the population that finds itself vulnerable to influence.”

“Is that easy? No, but we have to do it if we continue in a sensitive way. “

But Cory Ruf, spokesperson for Dying with Dignity Canada, warned politicians about applying more safeguards that could lead to people being wrongfully robbed of their right to assisted death – and shot again by the courts. For example, requiring consultation with medical specialists can cause real barriers to entry, especially for people living outside major cities.

“This is a major concern,” Ruf said. “We strongly warn lawmakers against imposing safeguards for the purpose of imposing safeguards.”

Some of the issues addressed in the questionnaire were discussed extensively when the federal death assistance law was introduced in 2015. But Lametti predicted that the debate will be different this time.

“There is a level of acceptance in Canada … that was not there before, so I am confident that the discussion that some people want us to have on guarantees will be conducted in a completely different context than in 2015 when there was a lot of fear that frankly just wasn’t confirmed. “

Lametti, then a backseat, was one of only four Liberal MPs who voted against the original law, fearing it was too restrictive and would be brought down.

Although the public consultations now focus primarily on the ruling of the Quebec court, they also emerge in broader issues that should be considered as part of a parliamentary revision of the law to start this summer: whether adult minors and those who are strictly suffering from mental illnesses should be eligible and whether people should be able to seek medical help in dying beforehand.

The questionnaire asks people to decide whether a person who has been approved for an assisted death should be refused if they lose the mental ability to give their consent prior to the procedure.

That was the dilemma faced by Audrey Parker, a Halifax woman with terminal breast cancer who had spread to her brain. She chose to die with medical help in the fall of 2018, rather than she wanted, instead of running the risk of losing permission at the last minute.

If there is “sufficient consensus” on that issue, Lametti said it could be dealt with in the next round of change, instead of waiting for the parliamentary review.

The questionnaire also asks people to consider whether someone with Alzheimer’s disease should be able to prepare a guideline for later use.

