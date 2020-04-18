FBI says cybercrime reports quadruple during COVID-19 pandemic

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19cfBGtIouc (/ embed)

An FBI official said this week that the cabinet has seen an increase in cybercrime reports since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Speaking on an online panel hosted by the Aspen Institute, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Tonya Ugoretz said the number of reports has quadrupled compared to the months before the pandemic.

“The FBI has an Internet Grievance Center, the IC3, which is our main point of consumption. Unfortunately, the IC3 has been incredibly busy for the past several months,” said Ugoretz.

“While they can usually receive 1,000 complaints a day through their internet portal, they now receive something like 3,000 – 4,000 complaints a day, not all of them related to COVID, but there are quite a few.

“There was this brief brief moment when we expected that, you know, ‘gosh cybercriminals are also human beings,’ and they might think that pointing or capitalizing on this personal for-profit pandemic may be out of practice. the case, “said Ugoretz.

“They really use the gamut. Everything from setting up fraudulent internet domains (…), we have seen people creating fraudulent COVID charities, promising to deliver masks and other equipment, then delivering fraudulent loans, extortions, etc. Unfortunately, everything you can think of – Cybercriminals are quite creative, “said the FBI officer.

Foreign hackers have targeted US-based COVID-19 research

But in addition to regular cybercrime reports, Ugoretz said the cabinet is also aware of attacks by foreign countries, targeting the national health sector and the United States COVID-19 search capabilities.

“As you can imagine from the nation state, countries have a very high desire for information (…) (on) how other countries respond, but also on things like vaccine research. in the U.S. healthcare sector and our research institutes, “said Ugoretz.

“We have certainly seen recognition activity and some intrusions at some of these institutions (…), especially those who have been publicly identified as COVID-related research, “said the FBI’s Deputy Director.

Ugoretz did not specify where the “intrusions” occurred.

Two weeks ago, on April 4, the United States National Center for Security and Counter-intelligence had issued a notice on Twitter about the same thing.

The agency reissued the warning following Ugoretz’s statement this week, warning health entities to strengthen their supply chains in particular.

“With supply chains in turmoil during COVID-19, many organizations are turning to alternative vendors and vendors. Some vendors may be unsure or compromised by threat agents seeking access to your data. more and more third party providers as attack vectors, “he said. NCSC said Friday.