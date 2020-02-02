FBI rangle provinces with spring timeline for stabilization fund changes | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The fiscal stabilization program is easier to change than the more complex equalization program and changes can be worth billions for provinces whose finances are affected by low oil prices.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau had promised provincial finance ministers at the end of last year that he would come back to them at the end of January with a process to update the decades-old program.

In a letter to his provincial colleagues this week, Morneau says that he has now instructed his officials to report back this spring – without a specific date.

The letter said that the ideas raised by the provinces on how to reform the fiscal stabilization program are still being analyzed by finance department officials, who contact their provincial counterparts for more information and clarification so that the liberals can fully understand them .

“I also instructed my officials to advise me on possible adjustments to the fiscal stabilization program, including analysis of the potential tax risk for the federal government, for consideration in the spring of 2020,” he wrote in the Canadian press letter .

At the December meeting, the provinces proposed changes to spending limits, lowering qualifying thresholds for different types of income and retroactive payments for the past five years.

Morneau promised to do more to alleviate concerns from energy-dependent provinces, especially in the West where they felt ignored by Ottawa.

His spokesperson, Pierre-Olivier Hebert, said that the letter to the provincial finance ministers to let them know that he has asked his officials to review the program with their input in mind, is the update he promised.

“Financial officers will advise on possible adjustments for consideration in the spring of 2020,” he wrote in an email.

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said she was frustrated and disappointed with Morneau’s letter because the finance ministers expected some “immediate steps” on the program.

“What he had committed during the (December) meeting was that he would let us know the timeline before the end of January. But the next steps I read in this letter … is that his officials will do some kind of work on the program and then give him some time in the spring, “she said in an interview on Thursday.

“There are still no next steps, there is still no action possible, there is no clear point where decisions are made that we are aware of.”

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews told Morneau this week in a phone call that the province is looking for concrete action, a spokeswoman said.

“Minister Toews reiterated that although we have appreciated the positive discussions so far, it is now time for action – not just talk anymore,” Jerrica Goodwin said in an email.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

Stephanie Levitz and Jordan Press, The Canadian Press