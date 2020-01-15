FBI is working on a new policy to stop illegal shipments of waste paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says that a handful of containers have been returned from Malaysia to Canada in recent months.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last May that it was “grossly unfair” for countries like Canada to dispose of their waste on others and his government expressed the hope that Canada would take steps to better follow and follow his shipments.

The containers that ended up in Malaysia were labeled as recyclable but were so polluted with waste that the materials could not be recycled.

That was also the case for the missions that went to the Philippines.

Canadian officials seem to respond to Mohamad’s call.

Environment Canada now says it is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to see what can be done to stop illegal shipments of waste.

The aim is to have a number of new policies and programs in place by the end of the year.

Kathleen Ruff, founder of the online advocacy campaign RightonCanada.ca, said it is great when Canada tries to stop illegal shipments. At the same time, she noted that Canada continues to oppose the amendment of the international convention for the shipment of hazardous waste, including waste and recyclable substances.

The Basel Convention allowed developed countries such as Canada to ship waste to developing countries, provided they received prior and informed consent. Ruff said the system “was suitable for misuse and failed to stop the massive dumping of hazardous waste in developing countries.”

The treaty was amended in December to prohibit the export of hazardous waste with or without permission.

Canada did not accept that amendment, Ruff said.

In the aftermath of the Philippines waste debacle, Canada has adjusted its policy to require permits to ship most of the waste abroad.

Nevertheless, Canadian waste routinely winds its way in foreign ports, despite the fact that such permits have not been issued in the last four years.

In addition to the Philippines and Malaysia, Canadian waste has surfaced in Cambodia and Indonesia last year.

Environment Canada has not yet said who paid for the waste to come back from Malaysia, how much was there or where it ended up.

The problem of illegal waste increased after China closed its doors for most plastic recyclable materials in 2018. For a long time China was the main destination for the world’s recyclable plastics, but so much material arrived contaminated with non-recyclable materials that China was fed up and shut up the system.

A number of illegal waste routes were created as developed countries with limited capacity to recycle their own waste in search of new markets that did not really exist. In some cases, countries shipped waste to unscrupulous importers who promised recycling, but instead simply dumped or burned the material in waterways, causing significant air and water pollution.

Gabrielle Lamontagne, a spokeswoman for Environment Canada, said the department continues to collect information about illegal waste. She would not give more information about how much illegal waste the department knows and where it ended up.

Canada is not the only country with an illegal waste problem.

Indonesia, for example, brought illegal waste back to the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Spain and New Zealand in 2019.

Other countries are also trying to stop the illegal waste industry.

In November, Australia put forward a plan to completely ban all exports of waste over the next two years, starting with exports of glass waste in July, mixed plastics by July 2021, tires by December 2021 and everything else by mid-2022.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 13, 2020.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press