FBI iPhone takes 2 is actually a good time for Apple

We announced yesterday that there is a new FBI iPhone case – the office is again asking Apple to unlock two iPhones belonging to a suspected shooter.

There are obvious similarities between the San Bernardino and Pensacola cases. Not only do the two relate to the shootings and involve two iPhones, but also the fact that the FBI has decided to make public its request to Apple to help it…

The intention was likely to exert public pressure on Apple to cooperate, but it seems to me more likely to have the opposite effect: to draw attention to the firm position of the iPhone manufacturer on confidentiality.

Indeed, the request coincided with the rare presence of Apple at CES to discuss… confidentiality. The timing couldn’t have been better if it had been planned by Apple PR. This allowed the company to underscore its commitment to privacy by being able to say, “Look, we refuse once again to compromise the security of the iPhone even when the FBI asks us to help.”

Certainly, there is a risk that Apple’s position will be distorted. Indeed, some reports claim that Apple “refused to help the FBI”. This is not the case. When authorized to exercise legal functions, Apple has always cooperated to the best of its ability.

And these abilities are important. If an iPhone uses iCloud backup, Apple can and provides a full copy of that backup, which is almost all of the data stored on the phone. It can do this because, even if iCloud backups are encrypted, they don’t use end-to-end encryption. This means that Apple holds the key and can decrypt it for the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

This is a compromise on the part of Apple. It has been suggested that Apple could switch to end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, and I personally expected the company to do so before now. But I think it may be a conscious decision: to be able to help the police, if necessary, while offering consumers a very high level of protection.

Anyone who is not happy that Apple can access its iCloud backup is free not to use it and instead relies on local backups.

We don’t know if iCloud backups exist in this case; all Apple said was that it gave the FBI all the data it had. This can range from almost nothing to full, up-to-date backups of almost everything on phones.

The point is, however, that Apple has done everything in its power to prevent only one thing: creating a compromised version of iOS that would allow backdoor access. As Apple and we have repeatedly pointed out, it is impossible to create a vulnerability that only the good can use.

Last time, I know that there are people within Apple who are not satisfied with what it looks like the distortion of its position, and that the number of cases where the encryption of the iPhone was a problem has been exaggerated. They are unhappy that the FBI released its request to Apple before exhausting all of its own options.

Indeed, the investigation by the Office of the Inspector General into how the FBI handled the San Bernardino iPhones was crucial in a number of areas. He found, for example, that the agency had not approached a company that the FBI knew was close to resolving the problem until the day before the hearing against Apple, and that some people within the FBI appeared unhappy when the seller offered to help because it seemed like they wanted the legal decision.

Apple might be able to help its own case by being a little clearer about what it does and doesn’t do to help law enforcement – but I suspect it is responsible for not being too explicit. Most criminals don’t know that Apple can access their iCloud backups, and it’s probably in everyone’s interest that this information is only known to the tech community.

As far as the general public is concerned, Apple is known to have stood up to the FBI – and a second FBI iPhone case only serves to heighten this awareness.

