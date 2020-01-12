FBI invoices fire victims if utility does not pay $ 4B

SAN FRANCISCO – Federal officials are willing to bill natural fire victims for part of the nearly $ 4 billion that the government says are owed by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. if the debt is not resolved as part of the bankruptcy case utility, according to a newspaper report Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has requested a refund from PG&E to cover the costs of the government’s response to destructive fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Under PG&E’s current plan to resolve its bankruptcy, any payment to FEMA would should come from the $ 13.5 billion utility is planning primarily to settle claims from natural fire victims, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Victims’ lawyers are fighting the FEMA claim, which would take up nearly 30% of the settlement. But FEMA told the Chronicle that it is necessary to request compensation from PG&E. Otherwise, individual victims would be responsible if they received settlement funds that double the same amount of money already paid by the federal government, according to Bob Fenton, the agency’s regional manager.

Fenton said FEMA has “no interest” in reducing the amount of available settlement funds for victims of fire.

“What we want to do is keep PG&E responsible and accountable for the billions of dollars of taxpayers that are being provided to help people and communities affected by the forest fires,” he told the newspaper. “The last thing I want to do is go after these people who have received claims from the bankruptcy, where certain parts of that claim may be a double financing we have already given them. … It is much easier in advance to continue and to deal directly with PG&E. “

The FEMA dispute is one of the most important unresolved issues in the PG&E bankruptcy. PG&E has already won approval of the deal with victims’ lawyers and a separate $ 11 billion settlement to resolve claims from insurance companies. But the company must remove a number of other obstacles while working to resolve the rest of the case, including a broader exit plan.

FEMA has requested about $ 3.9 billion in bankruptcy claims against PG&E for the Butte Fire 2015, the 2017 forest fires in wine country and the 2018 Camp Fire. Judicial documents show that only about $ 282 million of the total relates to individual assistance that FEMA provided to disaster victims – the rest concerns assistance to other government agencies and administrative costs.

FEMA’s attempt to recover from PG&E was sharply criticized by 40 members of Congress in a letter to the agency’s acting manager last week. The letter expressed concern about FEMA’s decision to submit claims to the Settlement Fund for Nature Fire Victims set up by PG&E.

The efforts of FEMA have also been criticized by James Lee Witt, a former director of the agency, who told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper last month that it was an “unusual” and “inappropriate” request.

Judge Dennis Montali, the US bankruptcy judge, is expected to hear the FEMA issue at a hearing next month.

Eric Goodman, a lawyer for a committee of fire victims involved in the PG&E bankruptcy case, said FEMA’s defense of its $ 3.9 billion request “has no water” with it. The Goodman company asks Montali to reject FEMA’s allegation.

In a statement to the Chronicle, PG&E said it agreed with the Victims’ Commission that “FEMA has no valid legal claim against the company.”

