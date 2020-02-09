FBI investigates more than 1,000 cases of Chinese theft of American technology

Special property



Members of the US government held a conference in Washington this week on all the ways in which China has stolen and transferred US intellectual property.

For nearly four hours, some of the top officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) spent their time uttering a sign of alarm about the increase in Chinese theft of American intellectual property (IP) )) that has happened in recent years.

Officials said the purpose of the conference – called the China Initiative Conference – was to inform the US private sector and the academic and research community about the US government’s investigation and to inform them of the threats they face currently facing conditions of IP theft.

“The threat from China is real, it is persistent, it is well orchestrated, it has sufficient resources and it will not disappear quickly,” John Demers, Assistant Prosecutor General for National Security, opened the conference.

“This is really the greatest long-term threat to our country’s information and intellectual property and to our economic vitality,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

More than 1,000 cases of IP theft

The FBI director says things have been piling up since 2018, since the DOJ launched the China Initiative campaign to counter and investigate Beijing economic espionage.

“The FBI has about a thousand investigations into China’s attempted theft of US-based technology in all 56 of our field offices and across almost every industry and sector,” Wray said.

John Brown, assistant director of the FBI for the counter espionage division, said the agency has already made 19 arrests this year on charges of Chinese economic espionage.

For comparison: the FBI made 24 arrests last year and only 15, five years earlier, in 2014.

Image: FBI

Wray said the Beijing government has shown “that they are willing to steal the road to the economic ladder at the expense of (the US)”.

Several FBI and DOJ bigwigs were at the conference to hit home for atendees during a four-hour marathon.

US Attorney General William Barr also delivered a speech urging the US and allies to invest in Nokia and Ericsson to counter Huawei’s growing presence in the 5G market, but also teased new charges against Chinese hackers.

Adam Hickey, Deputy Assistant Attorney General; William Evanina, director of the national counter-intelligence and security center; various American district attorneys; Presidents and CEOs of American companies; and members of the largest US universities also delivered speeches and attended panels to describe their experiences of dealing with China and to give an alarm to other US companies and universities.

Chinese theft takes place without distinction

US officials said all Chinese theft operations are taking place on the basis of a well-designed plan from the Beijing government, with areas of focus that the Sino government considers crucial to becoming self-sufficient.

“They don’t just focus on companies in the defense sector. The Chinese have focused on companies that produce everything from proprietary rice and corn seeds to wind turbine software to high-quality medical equipment,” said FBI Director Wray.

“And they’re not just focused on innovation and R&D. They go for cost and price data, internal strategy documents, bulk PII; basically just about anything that can give them a competitive advantage,” he added.

“They also focus on advanced research at our universities,” Wray said.

In addition, Jay Town, American attorney for the northern district of Alabama, said the attempted theft is not just in major US cities and technology centers such as Silicon Valley or New York. They occur everywhere in the country, from Alabama to Iowa.

Image: FBI

Everything goes

The primary purpose of the conference was to keep US companies and the academic sector up to date with all the techniques that the Chinese government uses to obtain their data on US technology.

“China uses a wide range of methods and techniques,” Wray said.

“And I’m talking about everything from cyber burglaries to corrupt trusted insiders. They’ve even committed outright physical theft,” the FBI director said.

“They are pioneers in an expansive approach to stealing innovation through a wide range of actors, including not only Chinese intelligence services, but state-owned companies, apparently private companies, certain types of graduate students and researchers, and a whole host of other actors, all on their behalf to work. “

Image: FBI

The techniques vary. Some are criminal, while others are in a gray area that US officials hope to avoid US companies.

Business partnerships that companies regret

For example, entering into a business partnership is not illegal, but several US officials who were invited to the conference said that partnerships with Chinese partners often involve a transfer of American technology.

Many times the Chinese companies continue to use the technology even after the end of the collaboration, ignoring copyrights and trademarks.

Wray says that China deliberately exploits the weaknesses and openness of the American academic environment and the openness of the US economy, while also using its closed system to prevent US companies from entering the Chinese market.

“They often require our companies to compromise their trade secrets and the personal information of their customers as costs for access to China’s huge market,” Wray said. “And they allow US joint ventures operating in China to establish Communist Party cells within their companies.”

In the absence of access to China’s huge market, many companies ignore the risks, cut their partners’ controls and form partnerships with Chinese companies.

FBI officials said many companies don’t see the harm they do to themselves in the long run by transferring costly research and development (R&D) to Chinese partners at much lower prices, all for the promise of doing business in China.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, warns that many of these companies may not open production unit factories in the future due to IP theft, while Chinese companies get help from the Beijing government through grants or other government programs.

Beijing bankrolls its companies to top market positions through government funds and enables these companies to bypass all the disadvantages of dealing with the lows of the global economy.

FBI officials say they have had meetings with US companies over the past year to warn them of the practices of the Chinese government and its state-controlled private sector companies.

Research in the American academic sector

But the theft of IP and R&D in the US does not only occur in business. The American academic sector has also been heavily focused, mainly because of its openness, its less regulated environment, but also because of its wealth of advanced technologies and R&D work.

For example, last month the US sued Harvard University’s chairman of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology for lying to the US authorities about his participation in the Chinese Thousand Talent Plan.

According to the DOJ: “China’s Thousand Talents Plan is one of the most prominent Chinese talent acquisition plans designed to attract, recruit and cultivate high-level scientific talent to promote China’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security. These talent programs seek to lure Chinese international talent and foreign experts to bring their knowledge and experience to China and reward individuals for stealing proprietary information. “

US officials now fear that R&D work in Harvard may have come into the possession of the Chinese government with US grants.

Moreover, this is not the only case, but one of the many investigations by the US government is investigating members of the academic sector.

Image: FBI

In other cases American professors are involved, but in other cases Chinese students are involved in the US, who are recruited by Chinese intelligence services to steal proprietary data or act independently.

China rewards IP theft

According to US officials, China seems to be encouraging IP theft from abroad and has a system to reward these actions.

“There are certainly many cases where we have no evidence that beyond reasonable doubt that the Chinese government has purchased or sponsored the theft, but we are seeing patterns that reward the theft afterwards,” said Adam Hickey, Assistant Attorney General.

“A structure has been set up to encourage this,” Hickey added. “So you don’t need the state to sponsor it up front if the state rewards you at the end.”

This sponsorship usually includes government money for starting a business around the stolen information.

Image: FBI

Hackers play a major role, but so do insiders

And in today’s interconnected world, China’s hacking device still plays one of the biggest roles in the country’s IP-theft efforts.

However, Chinese hackers no longer act alone. Chinese state-sponsored hacks have recently also involved insiders in the companies recruited and highly trained and highly trained intelligence agents who coordinate all these operations from an upstream position.

In October 2019, ZDNet wrote a story about how China’s efforts to get a foothold in the airline industry by building its own aircraft have left a trail of hacks in the airline industry.

Credit balance: Aerotime

A nugget hidden in the article was the fact that China’s hacking efforts are not accompanied by a “cyber division” at one of its military units, as it did in the late 2000s and early 2010.

Nowadays China’s hacking efforts follow a different pattern.

According to reports from various sources, Chinese hacking operations are commissioned by the Chinese Ministry of State Security, coordinated by intelligence officers assigned to specific areas of interest, who in turn hire private contractors to isolate burglaries and keep them at bay from the Beijing government. These contractors can be well-known criminal hackers, security investigators, security companies or regular IT professionals.

If these contractors cannot violate a goal, intelligence officers assigned to specific cases come into action. They operate locally, near targets, by recruiting company insiders or even forcing Chinese employees to support their hacking attempts with blackmail or threats against families living at home.

“This is a story about me at one of my outreach events and it concerned a Chinese citizen of an American company approached by someone,” said Adam Hickey, Assistant Assistant Attorney General.

“The intention was that they worked for the (Chinese) government and that person’s request was that the employee take a thumb drive and just put it on his computer at work.

“The suggestion was that if he didn’t do that, there would be negative consequences for individuals at home,” Hickey said.

Although this worked for some time, American researchers are now starting to capture one in the Chinese government’s new modus operandi. In October 2018, US officials arrested the first ever Chinese intelligence officer for allegations of hacking.

The involvement of Chinese intelligence officers in hacking operations has not gone unnoticed outside of the US government. For example, the American cyber security company Recorded Future has also found links between the Chinese government and hired hackers while the past investigated Chinese hacks.

Moreover, Intrusion Truth, an online group of anonymous cyber security analysts, has gone a step further. Over the past three years, they have revealed the true identity of Chinese hackers, along with their links to certain provincial departments of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS).

They linked a Chinese hacking group known as APT3 to MSS Guangdong, APT10 to MSS Tianjin, APT17 to MSS Jinan and APT40 to MSS Hainan.

Following the Intrusion Truth investigation, the DOJ filed charges against APT3 and APT10, in which individual hackers, employees of security companies and intelligence officers were charged. At the China Initiative conference, US Attorney General William Barr referred to future charges on this front.

“The Chinese robbery theft has continued and you could expect more charges and prosecutions in the future,” Barr said.

Make people aware

Officials said they had multiple CEO summits and meetings with US academics on the subject of Chinese intellectual property theft in the US last year.

“Because the threat is very different and very incremental, you don’t necessarily have to concentrate on it and how it fits into a larger whole,” said Richard Donoghue, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

“The Chinese are playing a long game,” said Town, the American attorney for the northern district of Alabama.

“We have been misled for too long,” says John Brown, assistant director of the FBI for the counterintelligence division. “I think we have woken up. I think we are taking the initiative are aggressive.”

You can view the full China Initiative Conference below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1dtxt82HFE (/ embed)