FBI finances urgent research into new corona virus, including social impact paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The agency suggested several possible research areas to finance, including a look at how people understand and respond to the disease.

The money would also be available to help develop strategies to combat misinformation, stigma and anxiety, including reported cases of discrimination against people of Asian descent.

Researchers are encouraged to investigate a way to detect and track early cases of the virus that has killed more than 600 people and has infected more than 31,000 people worldwide.

The agency plans to offer a maximum of $ 1 million over two years for medical countermeasures research projects and a maximum of $ 500,000 over two years for social research.

Next week, Kaushic travels to Geneva, Switzerland, for a World Health Organization conference to coordinate a response to the corona virus with the global research community.

The decisions there will show which subsidy proposals are given priority in Canada.

“Different financiers will meet after the conference to see which areas within the specialties, gaps or things they can do,” she said.

The institute must act quickly to ensure that researchers can start work, she added.

In that spirit, the Canadian agency has collaborated with various other research financing organizations to pool money as quickly as possible. They include the International Development Research Center, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

The agencies are also negotiating with the federal government to see if additional resources can be made available.

“This level of coordination is unprecedented,” said Kaushic. “They met within a week.”

Typically, a research grant of this size would take 18 months to prepare, she said.

The institute has even gone so far as to find voluntary peer reviewers to immediately evaluate the research proposals.

The formal request for proposals will be published next week, together with the total amount that will be made available.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press