On Thursday morning, the FBI arrested three members of a neo-Nazi group called “The Base”, days before a pro-gun rally in Richmond that attracts marginal figures and has already launched a state of emergency.

The three suspects – Brian Mark Lemley, William Garfield Bilbrough and Canadian fugitive Patrik Mathews – face various firearm charges. Lemley and Bilbrough are also accused of illegally hosting Mathews, a former Canadian military reservist who fled his home country after being accused of being a recruiter for The Base. The trio is set to face a federal judge in Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

The suspects had planned to travel to Richmond, Virginia, for a January 20 rally in front of the State Capitol to protest new gun control legislation, the New York Times reported. The rally became a flashpoint for the right fringe, prompting Governor Ralph Northam to declare a four-day state of emergency and ban the guns from the Capitol complex.

According to the FBI, Lemley and Mathews would have built an assault rifle and collected hundreds of cartridges before their arrest. According to a tape, Lemley said he turned the weapon into an illegal machine gun and planned to hide it from federal agents, according to the FBI

“Oh oops, it looks like I accidentally made a machine gun,” said Lemley, a former U.S. Army cavalry scout, according to the affidavit.

The Base, which is derived from the English translation of the name of the radical Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda, is a white supremacist paramilitary group engaged in racial warfare. In an affidavit filed with a request for arrest warrants, an FBI described how Base members discuss their plans for racial terrorism online.

“In the Base’s encrypted chat rooms, members discussed, among other things, recruiting, creating a white ethno-state, committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans) and Jewish Americans), the organization’s military-style training camps and the means to make improvised explosive devices, “said the affidavit.

Mathews allegedly entered Minnesota from Canada around August 19, according to the FBI. After learning that Mathews was hiding in Michigan, Lemley and Bilbrough allegedly drove from Maryland to retrieve him, then brought him back to the central Atlantic region on August 30.

On November 4, according to the FBI, Mathews and Lemley rented an apartment in Delaware, according to the FBI. They ordered a part for the weapon and the ammunition, according to the affidavit, and went regularly to a range of Maryland with the functional assault rifle which they had assembled. At one point, Bilbrough visited the couple, and the three allegedly discussed the membership of the base and attempted to manufacture the hallucinogen DMT.

On January 11, Lemley picked up hundreds of cartridges and additional components for body armor, according to the FBI.

