WASHINGTON – The FBI asked Apple this week to help extract data from iPhones that belonged to the Saudi aviation student who, according to researchers, fatally shot three sailors at an American naval base in Florida last month.

Researchers have tried to access the two devices – an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 5 that belonged to Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old 2nd lieutenant with the Royal Saudi Air Force – but have no access to these devices because the phones are locked and encrypted, according to the letter from the FBI’s general counsel, Dana Boente.

The FBI has received a court authorization to search the telephones and the devices have been sent to the lab’s office in Quantico, Virginia, Boente said.

The investigation is considered a “high priority national security issue,” Boente said in the letter, which was reviewed by The Associated Press. Alshamrani opened fire at Pensacola’s naval base on December 6, killing the three sailors and injuring several others before being shot by an assistant sheriff.

FBI officials sought help from other federal agencies and other experts, and researchers tried to guess the passwords, but the letter said those efforts failed.

At least one of the phones was shot by a sheriff’s assistant sheriff during the attack, but researchers think they can still extract data from the device, according to someone familiar with the issue. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Apple said in a statement that it has already provided researchers with all relevant company data.

“We have the utmost respect for law enforcement and have always worked together to assist in their investigations,” the company said. “When the FBI asked us for information about this case a month ago, we provided them with all the data and we will continue to support it with the data that we have available.”

Apple, Facebook and other technology companies have periodically struggled with the FBI over the end-to-end encryption that they have built into their products to protect the privacy of customers. The technical industry has opposed the Ministry of Justice calling for a “back door” that would allow authorities to read encrypted messages, arguing that such access could also benefit spies and criminals.

Apple resisted the government’s efforts to gain access to an iPhone from a perpetrator of a terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California in 2015, killing 14 people. The company went to court to block an FBI requirement for Apple to disable security measures that complicated the efforts to guess the phone’s password. The FBI finally gave in after finding another way to get in the phone.

