COLLEGE PARK, Md. – FBI agents Thursday arrested a former reservist of the Canadian Forces and two other men associated with a violent white supremacist group who were believed to be on their way to a pro-gun rally in the capital of Virginia next week.

The three men are members of The Base and were arrested on federal charges in a criminal complaint that was not sealed in Maryland, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Tuesday’s complaint accuses Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, and Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Elkton, Maryland, of transporting a firearm and ammunition for the purpose of committing a crime. William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, from Denton, Maryland, is in charge of transporting and harboring aliens.

The three men were planning to attend the pro-gun rally scheduled for Monday in Richmond, according to a law enforcement officer who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

Mathews and Lemley were arrested in Delaware and Bilbrough was arrested in Maryland, according to Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the US attorney’s office in Maryland.

All three men were scheduled to appear in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

US and Canadian authorities were looking for Mathews after his truck was found in September near the border between the two countries. He was last seen by relatives in Beausejour, northeast of Winnipeg, on August 24, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Canadian Army intelligence service investigated Mathews for “possible racist extremist activities” for several months, according to the Canadian Department of National Defense.

Lemley is also accused of transporting a machine gun and “taking a firearm and ammunition to an alien illegally present in the United States.”

The Anti-Defamation League said members of The Base and other white supremacist groups have regularly posted online messages calling for “acceleration”, a fringe philosophy in which extreme right-wing s’ have pledged their desire to speed up the collapse of society while we know it.”

“The term is widely used by people at the edge of the movement, who use it openly and enthusiastically on regular platforms, and in the shadow of private, encrypted chat rooms,” says the ADL.

Balsamo contributed to this Washington report.

Michael Kunzelman and Mike Balsamo, The Associated Press