FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists for the revolution

GREENBELT, Md. – A former reservist of the Canadian armed forces and two other men whose authorities say they are associated with a violent white supremacist group were arrested Thursday, just days before they were supposed to be on their way to a pro-gun rally in the capital of Virginia.

The three men, members of The Base, were taken into custody on federal charges in Maryland and Delaware, the Justice Department said in a press release. One of the men had talked about traveling to Ukraine to fight with “nationalists” and compared the white supremacist group to Al-Qaeda, a public prosecutor said at the first session of the suspects.

A criminal complaint accuses Canadian citizen Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, and Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Elkton, Maryland, of carrying a firearm and ammunition for the purpose of committing a crime. William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, from Denton, Maryland, is in charge of “transporting and harboring aliens.”

The three men were planning to attend a pro-gun rally for Monday in Richmond, according to a law enforcement officer who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and prohibited all types of weapons from the firefight, citing reports that armed militias were planning to be present.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gunowners of America filed a lawsuit on Thursday to specifically impose a ban against the ban on firearms. A judge enforced the ban and quoted the US Supreme Court and other court rulings that felt that the second right to change weapons was not unlimited.

In encrypted chat rooms, members of The Base have talked about violence against blacks and Jews, ways of making improvised explosives, their military-style training camp, and their desire to create a white “ethnostate,” according to a sworn FBI agent. statement.

Mathews and Lemley were arrested in Delaware and Bilbrough was arrested in Maryland. The men appeared shortly before the court Thursday afternoon in Greenbelt, Maryland. A judge from the federal magistrate agreed to detain all three men pending hearings of detention scheduled for Wednesday.

Assistant American lawyer Thomas Windom showed the judge a picture of Bilbrough participating in a military-style training camp with other members of The Base and said that Bilbrough had also discussed traveling to Ukraine to fight with “nationalists”.

“He has personally favored The Base compared to Al-Qaeda,” said Windom.

While the federal agents went to Lemley and Matthews on Thursday, the men broke cell phones and tried to flush the items down a toilet, the prosecutor said.

Mathews illegally crossed the US border near Minnesota in August and Bilbrough traveled 600 miles (965 kilometers) each way in a car to pick him up and take him to Maryland, the authorities said. Mathews, who appeared in court with a bushy beard on Thursday, was a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve. Lemley was a “cavalry scout” in the US Army, according to court cases.

US and Canadian authorities were looking for Mathews after his truck was found in September near the border between the two countries. The Canadian Army intelligence service investigated Mathews for “possible racist extremist activities” for several months, according to the Canadian Department of National Defense.

Authorities say that Lemley and Mathews built an assault rifle using various components, including a top receiver that Lemley had ordered and sent to a home in Maryland. In December, the three men gathered in an apartment that Lemley and Mathews rented in Delaware, where they discussed The Base and its activities and members, circulated the attack file and attempted to make the drug DMT, a hallucinogenic, according to court records.

A few days later, Lemley and Mathews bought 150 rounds of ammunition and shooting targets on paper and Lemley was noticed by an FBI agent at a shooting range in Maryland. According to lawsuits, federal agents hear the gun firing in rapid succession. Authorities say Lemley later told Mathews: “Oh oops, it looks like I accidentally made a machine gun.”

Federal agents seemed to follow the men’s movements and set up a stationary camera near the shooting range, which made a video on January 5 of Mathews photographing the gun there. According to lawsuits, Lemley had also ordered 1500 ammunition rounds and that he and Mathews had only visited the shooting range since Saturday.

Prosecutors say that Bilbrough recently drove to Alabama to stay with another member of The Base and also visited Lemley and Mathews in Delaware, where the men had burned a Bible and other unidentifiable items in a wooded area.

Lemley and Mathews lawyers refused to comment on the charges. Bilbrough’s lawyer, Robert Bonsib, said he was “underwhelmed” by the arguments of a public prosecutor to hold his client. Bilbrough was the only one of the three men who had nothing to do with firearms.

“I think this 19-year-old man should be released,” Bonsib told reporters after the hearing. Two members of Bilbrough’s family attended the hearing, but refused to be interviewed.

The Anti-Defamation League said that members of The Base and other white supremacist groups have often posted online messages calling for “acceleration,” a fringe philosophy in which extreme right-wing extremists “pledged their desire to accelerate the collapse of society as we know it.”

In recent months, FBI agents have arrested several members of another extreme right-wing extremist group, the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen division. Atomwaffen has been associated with various murders, including the death of two men in 2017 in an apartment in Tampa, Florida.