Favorite Apple Products - Here Are Mine, Which Are Yours?

Okay, the pedants among us will say that today is not the end of the decade – it’s really a year from now – but it seems as good as everyone to pick up on my favorite Apple products over the years.

For some of us, of course, Apple products have been part of our lives for well over a decade. In my case, the first product to make my list dates back more than three decades…

The Mac (intosh)

In my case, my love affair with Apple products started with the very first Macintosh in 1984.

Aside from the incredibly expensive LISA, the Macintosh was the first computer to operate in a radically new way. No one who grew up with Macs and Windows PCs can appreciate how radical this graphical user interface was at the time. To see images of documents that looked like pieces of paper instead of green-hued file names. To leave commands like PIP TARGET = SOURCE and simply drag a file where we want it. Swap obscure codes to actually see bold and italic text on the screen.

Between 1984 and 2000, all of my desktops and laptops were Macs. It only ended when I took on a technological research role with a multinational standardized on Windows. This saw me use Windows machines for several years before I returned to freelancing, which also saw me return to the Mac. It was really like coming home!

Three Macs in particular stand out since this first …

The 17-inch MacBook Pro. I bought the first one in 2007 and used the last one until 2016. It offered desktop-like performance and a screen large enough to make me comfortable working on my desk as well as on mobile – at least until digital photography demands it. a bigger screen.

The 11-inch MacBook Air. I had absolutely no reason to buy one at the time until blogging about a bike vacation provided the excuse I was looking for. I loved the portability of this machine. Until the arrival of the iPad, Air offered unrivaled portability. I just liked being able to carry it with me without really having the impression of lugging a laptop.

And the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. I was reluctant to sacrifice the 17 inch screen, but I was won over by the fact that this machine was the best of both worlds. Previously, I had used the 17-inch MBP at home and on the road, and the MBA when I was out of the office for the day. Now I had a machine that was powerful enough to be used in the office and still portable enough to be taken with me for use on the go.

IPod Classic

I was in New York on the day of the iPod launch, and despite the fact that there were a lot of sites I wanted to see, and we were only there for five days, a considerable part of the first day was spent roaming Manhattan trying to find somewhere with the iPod in stock.

I am a big music fan and I usually walked around with music in my ears since the first Sony Walkman. This slogan “1000 songs in your pocket” was, if you excuse the pun, music to my ears.

My last iPod was the 30 GB 3rd generation iPod that stored absolutely all of my music. I really liked having all my music available wherever I am, and even today, I want to keep it halfway just for the convenience of knowing that I can play any of my music without having to worry mobile data coverage or don’t forget to download the albums I want to listen to on a long-haul flight.

The 30-inch Apple Cinema HD screen

It wasn’t until I got serious about digital photography that I saw the need for a bigger screen than my 17-inch MacBook Pro – but the moment I started using the Apple Cinema screen. 30 inch display, I was completely blown away.

The combination of size, resolution, quality and matte surface made a breathtaking impact for photo editing. I was really upset when it finally died and I never had the same affection for the Apple Thunderbolt 27 inch screen that replaces it. I would still like Apple to create a new prosumer monitor, even if I never expect that to happen.

The iPad

Steve Jobs said consumers don’t know what they want until you show it to them, and two of my favorite Apple products have proven him right: the iPad and the Apple Watch.

When I already had a MacBook Air, why would I need an iPad? It was expensive and basically just an overgrown iPhone. Indeed, the only reason I finally bought one was because I was in love with my Kindle and thought that a film equivalent would be good.

In a very short time, however, I was completely won over. The iPad not only replaced my Kindle when I was tired of carrying two tablet-type devices, but it also largely replaced my MacBook Air. The combination of incredible battery life, instant power on / off, and built-in mobile data means it has proven to be a much more useful and powerful device for most of the things I did on the go. I even ended up writing a good part of a novel there.

Today, the 12.9-inch iPad is one of my favorite devices of all time. I love the fact that it combines a really decent size screen in a form factor that feels about as portable as the original 9.7 inch model.

I especially have to thank the Brydge keyboard. It does a very convincing job of turning the iPad into a laptop for a lot of jobs and really makes it a much more flexible device for me. Put the keyboard on and I can use it to write a detailed article or a blog article; slide it and I have a light entertainment device.

Apple Watch

I was convinced that it was a solution in search of a problem. Today, I am a little torn in the way of describing the impact it has had on my life, because on one level, it is very trivial: it essentially ended the need to get my iPhone out of my pocket quite often. But the simple convenience of just taking a look at my wrist to see a message, a reminder, an appointment … and paying for things just by holding out my wrist – it actually makes a much bigger difference than what might be suggested.

So yes, this one makes my list of favorite Apple products.

The HomePod

The HomePod is another surprising one. HiFi has long been a priority, even when I was really struggling to afford the system I wanted – and the HomePod is not HiFi. When I want to sit down to actively listen to music, I will still turn on the Naim mu-so (since my older Beolab 6000 speakers finally died after more than two decades of daily use and turned out to be irreparable).

But for casual, background listening, the HomePod wowed me for a combination of fantastic convenience – just ask what I want to listen – and “really good” quality. We now have five.

This brings me to the first of two Apple services that cut (or three, if you count Apple Pay separately from Apple Watch, above)…

Apple Music

I remember the first time I spoke to someone who had Spotify as their only source of music – they had no music. They seemed completely satisfied with this, while I was horrified. I just couldn’t imagine not owning my music. I carefully cataloged it when it was on CD, and spent countless hours sorting through album art and metadata when I first started using iTunes.

Nowadays, however, not having music seems more radical. There are times when I want to listen to my old favorites, and there are particular versions of particular songs that I want to hear – but at least 90% of my listening today is at Apple Music.

iCloud

Ok, this is the least exciting of my favorite Apple products, but it has earned its place. The Apple ecosystem is a huge part of the appeal of Apple products, and iCloud – for all its faults – is the glue that ties it all together.

The ability to start writing something on my Mac in the office, continue working on it on my iPad on the go, and then finish it on my Mac; read and respond to iMessages on the most convenient device, from Apple Watch to Mac; knowing that my iPhone is permanently and automatically backed up without any action on my part; take a photo on my iPhone and quickly make it available on my iPad and Mac; be able to locate a lost or stolen Apple device and wipe it remotely; save a connection to a website on my Mac and be able to use it on my iPhone and iPad; have my calendar, contacts and notes available to me on any device; etc.

What about the iPhone?

It is Apple’s most important product, but honestly the least important to me personally.

Most important to me is my Mac – which still meets Steve’s definition as the center of my digital world – followed very closely by my iPad.

Of course, my iPhone is often the most practical device for quick and easy tasks, but for anything that will take more than a minute or two, I tend to take my iPad instead. If I were to replace a basic phone with my iPhone, I would do better that way than replacing another tablet or laptop. So no, for me, the iPhone does not make my list.

So this is my list of favorite Apple products – which are yours? Please share in the comments.

Images: Shutterstock, Apple, Ben Lovejoy

