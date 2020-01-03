Father of Three Raises Funds for MS Treatment for Last Chance

Loading...

A father of three has started a fundraiser for medical treatment which he hopes will help fight his debilitating illness.

Phil Swindin of Darrington was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2004 and has suffered from "serious health problems" since.

Phil will be his wife Alison, daughter Laura and grandchildren Zachary and Oliver.

His symptoms have now escalated, leaving him unable to walk more than a meter without support and relying on caffeinated drinks for short bursts of energy.

He hopes to go to a private facility in Mexico for a new type of treatment known as autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT), which has been linked to improvements in MS.

Phil said, "Living with MS is constant and terrifying because you are increasingly handicapped and everything you do can be done very little.

"My MS symptoms fluctuated and raised his ugly head at the most inappropriate times and limited my normal physical or mental abilities.

"This has caused major hidden problems with mobility, mental health, energy levels and many other symptoms.

"I want to do simple things like doing things with my kids, playing football or going for a walk, but that is out of the question."

"All the other avenues have failed, so I only have one option: to raise funds for private treatment."

Phil and his wife Alison launched the fundraiser last month and have already raised over £ 28,000.

The couple also hope to host a ball in the spring to help increase funding,

Alison said, "People are just wonderful. The people we haven't talked to in years have been in touch and their words of support are fantastic.

"It somehow seems a lot more achievable than when we started it. We're just trying to get it moving, with more things happening all the time. "

Phil's salary is currently reserved for April, but will have to be postponed if funds are not collected before this date.

Phil was also supported by Ackworth's mom of two, Kate Dawson, who successfully underwent treatment in 2017 and described the results as "life-changing."

Visit gofundme.com/f/transplant4phil for more information.