Father of Flames ’Lindholm delighted to see son in NHL

CHICAGO – His son Elias, who had signed up that season to take care of his minor hockey team, had just been hit by a high shot in the mask.

Mikael Lindholm, watching from the stands, was secretly satisfied.

Years later, while the proud father of the first-line center of the Calgary Flames tells the story, he even fists pumps to hammer that point home.

“He didn’t have a real mask, it was like a light mask,” Mikael explained. “So he got a shot straight in the head and he just fell down. I was like: “Hey, he’s leaving the keeper!” He cried, but “No, no, I will stay here.”

“I said to my wife:” Oh no, he will be a keeper. “If he doesn’t stop after that shot …”

After a single season between the pipes, Elias changed his mind … and changed his position.

“I thought it was cool – the pads and helmet looked a bit different than the rest of the boys,” he said of his time as a puck-stop at around 10 or 11 years of age. “That was a good time. And I think I was a pretty good keeper, but in the end it was just more fun to score goals and help the team in that way.”

Maybe he could have been the next Henrik Lundqvist, but Lindholm is making a good career as an attacker.

On Tuesday evening, Mikael reached as part of the Flames’ Fathers / Mentors Trip and reached the plateau with 500 games at the highest level of hockey.

Lindholm celebrates a prison sentence against the Detroit Red Wings on October 17, 2019.

Al Charest / Postmedia

“I think 1,000 is the one you’re looking at, but it’s a good performance,” Elias said prior to a fight with the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. “I don’t know how many have played 500 games. Just to play in the competition, I am a very lucky guy. And to do it 500 times, it is special.”

Mikael also played in the league, although Elias left his career in the rearview mirror long ago.

His father played most of his professional puck back in Sweden, but he also had 18 NHL trips, all on behalf of the Los Angeles Kings during the 1989-90 campaign. In fact, he was a teammate when The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, once surpassed Gordie Howe’s record on a return trip to Edmonton.

“They stopped the game and rolled out the red carpet and people just got up for 20 minutes,” Mikael recalled, toiling four Swedish Hockey League clubs and skating in the AHL, IHL and the German Deutsche Eishockey League. “It was great. That is definitely one of the top for me.”

Just a week earlier, at home at the Great Western Forum, Gretzky continued to win Howe with a three-point performance against the Detroit Red Wings. His count that night included an assist on Mikael Lindholm’s first of two big league markers.

“He had a shot,” Mikael grinned. “And I took the rebound.”

Now 55 and the owner of a furniture store in Sweden, his memories of Elias’ first goal are just as vivid.

The child, then 18, arrived with high hopes as the fifth overall selection in the 2013 NHL concept, tickled the rope in his fourth game with the Carolina Hurricanes and got lucky when his long-distance effort looked off the pole from a Washington Capitals defender.

“We were in a sports bar in Rogle,” said Mikael. “He was near the blue line and he was moving and had a pretty bad shot, but it came in. That was great. We had a few Coronas and some chicken wings and we all stood up. That’s one of them the moments that you cherish. “

Elias has since provided many highlights.

On his way to Tuesday’s clash at United Center, his career statistics included 107 goals and 191 assists for 298 points.

It is already suitable for 500 games. At the age of 25 he should enter his prime.

“This is the best competition in the world and it is good to just watch them,” said Mikael. “And if you have a son playing here, it’s great. You have to do it that way …”

He pauses to squeeze his arm.

“Like,” Is it real? “

It is real.

And, thank goodness, his boy found his calling as a lighter rather than the last line of defense.

During Sunday’s seven-round shootout in Minnesota, Mikael watched David Rittich Sr., understandably a bundle of nerves.

“I felt bad in the penalties yesterday,” Mikael said. “I am happy (Elias) that I am no longer a keeper. That was the worst.”

wgilbertson@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/WesGilbertson