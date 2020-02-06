Father of 4-year-old who died of flu responds to criticism of “anti-vaxxer”

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – The father of a 4-year-old boy from Colorado who died of the flu this week, speaks out on Thursday while his family gets play online.

The controversy stems from a Facebook page that suggests that the child’s family supports the ideology of people who don’t believe in getting vaccines, also known as anti-vaxxers.

Father Najee Jackson Sr., mother Geneva Montoya and their three remaining sons continue to fight the flu symptoms. Jackson said the symptoms of their 10-month-old son seemed the worst – with a high fever that required hospitalization.

The final flu diagnosis of Najee Jr. Jackson came as a total surprise.

On Sunday, the family returned to their home in Pueblo after their 10-month-old child had been treated at the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs. Najee Jr. fell that evening. lame.

“His heart stopped,” Jackson told KDVR. “He wasn’t breathing. They let his heart go back to the hospital in Pueblo.”

Najee Jr. however, was unable to recover from the incident. Doctors eventually declared him brain dead and removed him from life.

Since the news of death, screenshots of Facebook messages from Montoya have become viral. On January 31, Montoya wrote: “… my 4-year-old had a febrile seizure at only temp of 102. The doctor told Tamaflu that I had not picked it up …”

Montoya has rejected KDVR’s request for a television interview.

Montoya is also confronted with criticism because it is associated with the same online anti-vaxxer group. Montoya’s Facebook messages show that she has asked for unproven flu treatments with cucumbers and potatoes.

People also attacked them online because they did not remember whether their sons were vaccinated against the flu.

“I don’t look at it,” Jackson said, referring to the online criticism.

The grieving parents say that what they have experienced is difficult enough and they have no time for online judgment.

“The negative comments – keep (them) to yourself because at the end of the day,” Jackson said. “What is important is that each of these parents go home and kiss their children.”

Jackson said the condition of his 10-month-old son is now improving.

“His temperature is now manageable,” he said. “We were on top of that.”

Montoya has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the costs of Najee Jr.’s death.

“I miss everything about him,” said Najee Jackson Sr.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone aged 6 months and older should be vaccinated every flu season.

“Although the flu vaccine varies in how well it works, flu vaccines prevent millions of flu diseases, tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths each season,” the CDC said.

Experts say the vaccine can prevent flu. If that is not the case, vaccinated people are still more likely to have less severe symptoms.

