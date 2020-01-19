Father of 18-year-old avalanche victim thanks those who tried to save his son

FARMINGTON – The father of an 18-year-old snowmobiler, who died Saturday in an avalanche near Farmington Peak, thanked those who helped the rescue and expressed his conviction that he would one day find his son.

According to a statement from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Chase Adams and his father, Ben Adams, were snowmobiling in the canyon when the avalanche started.

The police first received a call to 911 at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Search and rescue teams flew to the scene by helicopter and arrived in a matter of minutes. It took about 30 minutes to find Chase Adams and get him out of the snow, officials said.

Although he deployed an airbag in his backpack, it did not float as expected, the statement said.

“We spent the day in a place that is dear to me and to my boys. We had a wonderful day doing what we love to do. When the snow slipped, I was shocked, but I had the impression that everything was going to be fine, “recalled Ben Adams in the press release.

“I prayed, I called her mother, I called 911 and she called 911. Thank you to everyone who drives to Farmington Canyon – it’s a beautiful community and a beautiful family”, a- he said, adding that his faith gives him “the strength to know that one day we will see each other again.” ”

After search and rescue teams released Chase Adams from the snow, he was flown to the University of Utah hospital where he died later, the sheriff’s office reported.

In his statement, the father thanked the passers-by who helped, searched and rescued, as well as the first responders and the hospital staff.

The avalanche danger in the Farmington area was “considerable” on Saturday, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.