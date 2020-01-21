Father Mod's Xbox Adaptive Controller for working on the Nintendo Switch

When we usually think of video games, most of us probably don’t think about the gaming problems that some may have due to various disabilities. Thankfully, Microsoft has made a big difference by developing the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which allows players with disabilities to enjoy the latest titles on Xbox One or on the PC with their controller. However, the problem is that the device is not compatible outside of the Xbox One or Windows platform.

Nevertheless, thanks to its innovation, the device is very popular with people who can finally enjoy the latest exclusive third-party products or Microsoft. That wasn’t enough for a father who had a disabled daughter and couldn’t use the Nintendo controllers for the latest video games offered on the platform. Rory Steel was working on a custom modification for the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Rory showed the progress on his Twitter account and started dismantling the Xbox Adaptive Controller. He managed to wire it so that the buttons placed with the joysticks could mimic the Joy-Cons. From there, Rory cleaned up his work for the controller and presented it to his daughter. It was nothing more than bliss when his daughter began to immerse herself in the legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Since the controller photos went online, the changes have been blown up when others praised the father for his excellent work and artistry. It is not known whether the controller will eventually become available for other platforms outside of Xbox or whether Nintendo and Sony would respond to a gaming controller that is appropriate for their platforms. At least Rory Steel shows that it is quite possible to use an already established controller for people with disabilities and to change it for another platform.

Source: Twitter