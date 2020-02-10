Father detained in shooting of 5 year old boy

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-police-department%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Cdisaster-accident-and-tragedy%2Cshootings&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcrime&ssts=news%2Fcrime&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

The father of the 5-year-old boy who was shot early Saturday morning and is being held for child neglect and drug taxes, police said.

Milwaukee police arrested Jamal Anderson of Milwaukee after the death of Jamal Anderson Jr. and they are planning to recommend prosecutors to accuse him later this week of neglecting children resulting in death, said Lt. Erik Gulbrandson.

They suspect Anderson and also a woman with drug offenses, Gulbrandson said.

The police would not reveal other details of the shooting, including who shot the shot that killed the young boy. The shot came from the house.

The police said in an earlier press release that agents responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of North Lovers Lane Road around 1:15 am, where they found the child who suffered a serious gunshot wound.

Officers started CPR and members of the Wauwatosa Fire Department, who were also called on site, tried advanced life-saving measures. But the child died, the police said in a press release.

