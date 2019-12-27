Father-Daughter Duo gave tickets to the Battle of Alberta game to bring back special memories

Loading...

The hockey game between Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames on December 27th will be very special for a father and daughter.

"Christie is an Oilers fan and I am a Flames fan," said Dave Nobes. "It's been quite a while … We have a rivalry at home and now we're going to have a rivalry in the game."

The relatives nominated Dave and Christie to win tickets to the Battle of Alberta game as part of Federated Co-op's Helping Hands campaign. Canadians are asked to explain why they or someone they know might need an extra boost this Christmas.

Christie and Dave were nominated by their aunt and uncle Sue and Jay Giffen.

"We have been through a difficult time lately," said Christie. “My father was diagnosed with stage 4 gallbladder cancer.

"We try to collect as many memories as possible before he leaves because we know this will happen next year. So they nominated us so that we could have memories and make a dream come true to let. "

Christie and her father have watched hockey together for as long as they can remember and they have always had a friendly rivalry.

"He's always been a Flames fan. I've always been a fan of Oilers. We only nudge each other lightly for fun," she said.

"We always loved hockey and watched hockey together when I grew up. [We saw the] rebels when we were in Red Deer and we also had the NHL rivalry."

The two Alberta NHL teams will compete for the first time this season on Friday. Dave describes it as the "perfect" game to see personally with his daughter.

"The tickets we got are accessible so my father doesn't have to climb many stairs," said Christie. "A game in Rogers [Place] is an event that is expensive, so we are very grateful to Co-op for giving us this opportunity because we couldn't have done it any other way.

"It is very special for us to experience this together."

