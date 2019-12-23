Father arrested after the girls were found wandering near Jordan Landing

Loading...

WEST JORDAN – West Jordan police arrested a man over the weekend after his two daughters were found wandering alone.

Curtis Limbaugh, 61, entered the Salt Lake County Jail to investigate two charges of abandoning children, assaulting an officer, spitting at an officer and interfering with an arrest.

On Sunday, police were called to the 7000 South and Bangerter Highway area after other buyers and motorists called police to report "two young women who seemed afraid of walking alone in Jordan Landing," according to an affidavit from the Salt Lake County Jail.

An officer found the girls, aged 8 and 9, who told them "their father got mad at them and told them that he would not take them back to his mother's house" and that he would not allow them to call her, says the affidavit . The girls left the hotel room where his father, Limbaugh, was staying, and he did not try to stop them, said the police sergeant of West Jordan. JC Holt.

The girls were found about four or five blocks from the hotel, he said.

When the officers went to the hotel to talk to Limbaugh, he faced them, Holt said.

"He yelled at me and told me he didn't know" where his daughters were, wrote the officer who stopped him in the affidavit.

The officer explained that the girls were safe, but that the police "needed to talk to him about why he was not preventing them from leaving or providing them with custody and letting them go," says the affidavit.

Limbaugh responded by saying "" If they are safe, then I have finished talking to you "and tried to close the door for myself and another officer," according to the affidavit.

Officers entered the hotel room to continue talking to Limbaugh, but "he continued to show signs of aggression towards … and then began to move away as if to grab something from inside a nearby nightstand," the affidavit says.

An officer then used pepper spray on Limbaugh, who began swinging his arms toward the officers, according to the affidavit. After putting him in handcuffs, Limbaugh spat in the mouth of an officer, says the affidavit.

"After placing him in a secure" wrap "restriction, he kept trying to kick me (and the other officer)," according to the affidavit.

Limbaugh then kicked an officer's legs and continued to give verbal threats, the affidavit states.