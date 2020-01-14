FATHER. area man faces additional costs associated with illegal hunting paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

(File photo / paNOW staff)

By Nigel Maxwell

Illegal hunting

January 14, 2020

A man who was awaiting trial for alleged illegal hunting activities recently received a ticket issued under the Saskatchewan Wildlife Act.

Douglas Risling, 59, was not present when the case was discussed Tuesday in Prince Albert Provincial Court.

According to court reports, he received a ticket last month for violating Section 48 of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Act. The section stipulates that no-one may carry a firearm in any off-road vehicle within specific nature management zones during the open game season.

The ticket was issued on December 13, three days prior to the scheduled day of the Risling trial for a previous charge dating from the fall of 2018. He was subsequently accused of violating Section 12 of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Act, which non-forbidden treaty person from helping someone with treaty status to hunt for food. A non-guilty plea was raised at a hearing in August.