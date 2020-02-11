Father alarms after the 10-year-old daughter has started her own GoFundMe campaign

BRENTWOOD, California (KGO) – How Young is a Child Too Young to Jump on Social Media? A father found that his 10-year-old daughter had set up her own GoFundMe site. Everything seemed innocent to the Brentwood man’s daughter; an easy way to earn some pocket money.

Of course, Dad didn’t see it that way.

Mark Hargitt works in a yacht club in Alameda. Through a Google search, he found out about his daughter’s social media site.

“Out of curiosity, I’ll google members of my family name from time to time, and this time it was my daughter,” said Hargitt.

Hargitt read part of his daughter’s page: “I’m young and I save to buy Christmas gifts because I like to buy Christmas gifts for my friends and family. I need $ 200.”

Hargitt discovered the site only after the holidays.

He was still worried that his 10-year-old’s picture would stay up. (We will not show you this photo and do not reveal your name as a precaution.)

“I am glad that nobody who could have been an online predator tried to contact her and bait her,” he said.

Christine Carter is at the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley. She encourages parents to talk to their children about the dangers on social media.

“We need to introduce the idea that all the time that is spent online is not necessarily safe and that they can protect themselves,” said Carter.

She suggests signing technology contracts for your children. They are rules that you set and your children agree to before using social media websites. Examples are available online from groups like Common Sense Media and in their new book The new adolescence,

“There are ways we can better protect children. It doesn’t happen right now, because it doesn’t happen as parents, we have to protect ourselves from it,” Carter urged.

GoFundMe’s policy prohibits children under the age of 13 from opening an account. It’s possible that Mark’s daughter lied to start her campaign.

Mark turned to GoFundMe and asked to end the campaign. When he received no response, he emailed 7 On Your Side and we contacted the company.

GoFundMe turned it off within two hours.

“Thank you Michael for helping me and protecting my daughter,” said Hargitt.

According to GoFundMe, the company has a security team that verifies the identity of the campaign organizers and ensures that they comply with all regulations. No one said what went wrong in this case.

Check out more stories and videos from Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

