Fates of Ort Goldberg Full Version Free Download

About Fates of Ort Goldberg

Fates of Ort is a fantastic retro-inspired RPG with a focus on strategic action and a story guided by your decisions. It is a story of sacrifices and difficult choices, in a world threatened with annihilation by the stingy force of the magic of consumption.

Magic is powerful, but it is not free. Each spell you cast requires a little energy from your life to trigger it. Cast enough spells and you will extinguish your soul. This means you have to be strategic in combat, balancing the cost of magic with the risk of taking damage from your enemies.



How each spell manifests in the world depends on the divine power with which you choose to combine it. For example, the Evoke Force spell will cause the ground to erupt with a series of sharp ice crystals, summon a thunderbolt, or strike the ground with a meteor shower – it all depends on what the spell is combined with.

Use the magic spells at your disposal to defeat the demons that come out of hell. In Ort, time is frozen every time you stand still. That means you have the ability to plan your attacks and be strategic.

Like any RPG, you will kill enemies to collect loot and experience. The items you pick up will improve your magic abilities, although some will come with curses … As you level up, you will learn additional magic spells to use against your enemies.

Ort is varied and vast, an open world to explore. Choose the order of the quests you pursue or simply explore to meet new characters. The final battle is available at all times, but … Are you strong enough?

Features:



Play as a novice mage, forced to take responsibility for saving the world and those who are important to you. Quests can be completed to gain access to new areas, save and unlock allies, gain items and powers, etc. Reruns are encouraged as small decisions can have permanent and significant consequences, leading to different game results.

* Learn and use 12 magic spells, and combine them with the three elements for different effects

* Time stops when you stand still – take the opportunity to plan your attacks

* Use your vital energy to weave spells – be strategic in your battles

* Explore various biomes around the world of Ort and meet a diverse set of characters

* Atmospheric soundtrack composed by Chris Gray

* Continue the truly optional quest lines and make difficult choices between characters to save

* Save the world or rule it as an evil force

Games that inspired Fates of Ort

Diablo 2, Morrowind, Chrono Trigger, Fallout, Eschalon Book

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content like this:

The game contains stylized violence as expected in most RPGs involving combat. Some written dialogues can cover themes such as death, suicide, war, etc.

Fates of Ort – basic gameplay

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Fates of Ort Goldberg System Requirements

Before you start downloading Fates of Ort Goldberg for free, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 7

* Processor: 2.3 GHz processor

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: OpenGL ES 2.0 + 1024 MB VRAM

* Storage: 400 MB of available space

