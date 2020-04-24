Fatal shooting claimed on city’s north side Thursday

Share This Tale!

19-calendar year-aged Milwaukee person shot to demise Thursday afternoon

A 19-12 months-previous Milwaukee male was shot to loss of life Thursday on the city’s north facet.

The person was shot all-around 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North 29th Street, law enforcement claimed. Officers are investigating the situation that led to the lethal taking pictures.

Any one with any data can get in touch with Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Criminal offense Stoppers at (414) 224-Guidelines.

