Fatal motorcycle accident suspect expected to appear in court

A hearing for the man accused of negligent homicide in a fatal motorcycle accident last summer is scheduled to take place Thursday at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide in an accident that killed seven motorcyclists in a June 2019 accident on Highway 2 in Randolph.

The seven people who died were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses.

Zhukovskyy should be present at the hearing. It will be his first appearance in New Hampshire court and his first since his initial Massachusetts indictment.

Lawyers are expected to discuss the timing of the case at the hearing.

