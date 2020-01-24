Fat people 'destroy park trees by swinging them while exercising' - The Sun

Fat people destroy park trees by swinging them off during sports, supervisors say.

The tubby fitness fans are said to be encouraged by rogue personal trainers to use the branches as temporary pull-up bars.

1

People who are overweight are destroying park trees by swinging them during exercise, supervisors say Credit: Shutterstock

It has left many trees with broken branches, say guards at Highbury Fields in North London.

Resident Lawrence Coles, 51, said: “Some of the personal trainers could not give a fig.

“They jump to branches to do pull-ups and let their customers do the same. Some customers are pretty heavy. I have seen several breaking branches. “

Highbury Fields Association and Highbury Community Association want the council to take action.

It also claims that fitness fans use benches, including those with commemorative plates, for squat jumps.

Gill Shepherd, of the HCA, said, “We want to support everyone’s use of the park, but they are damaging the trees.”

Islington Council said: “If people damage trees or benches due to negligent behavior, we have the power to remove them from the park.”

