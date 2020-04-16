Fastest Laptops 2020: The Best Laptops For Games, Video And Design

The products presented are independently selected by our editorial team and we can receive a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

For a player, a little lag is the difference between life and death.

Not literally, of course, but in gaming – where stats, tournament rankings, and Twitch streaming can be affected by the smallest downturns – a laptop that won’t let you down is an absolute necessity.

It’s not just gamers who need to worry about the speed of a laptop. Whether you’re editing a video, working on a presentation, or creating your latest graphic design masterpiece, the speed of your computer system can greatly affect its performance. Nothing blocks your creativity, just like a laptop that can’t keep up – or freezes halfway through a project.

Still, the most obvious place to test the speed of your laptop will be through a video game, where you want the fast-moving graphics to twist and swirl (and not cluster and be blurred) around the screen.

What you should know before buying a laptop

Not all players simply fit under one single umbrella. A casual gamer has completely different needs in a laptop than in a hardcore computer. Even if you are not a game lover, before you get started on a new machine, take a minute and think about what you are going to use right now and in the future as well.

“The first thing to consider is your priorities,” says Nayan Ramachandran, co-founder of the Osaka-based game publishing company, DANGEN Entertainment. “Not all players play all types of games, so depending on what you like to play, your priorities will change. For example, if you mainly play independent games, you won’t necessarily need to prioritize a powerful graphics card – often called a GPU. You will want, however, to have a decent amount of RAM, an SSD with decent speed to help with loading and to make sure the screen supports 1080p.

“If you’re likely to play newer AAA titles, especially those that push realistic graphics,” he continues, “you’ll want to find a laptop that balances a solid GPU, a fast processor, and a good amount of RAM. And since you probably won’t be able to upgrade any of these components at a later date, it’s a good idea to find the best combination when you buy the laptop. “

We have selected four fast, powerful and charged laptops that meet the needs of most people looking for a reliable machine. From consistent players to casual streamers, these four different options have the processing power, GPU and RAM to make sure everything you need is running smoothly and quickly.

1. Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

The Acer Predator Helios is built for speed, right down to the heart.

The 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor powers this beast and reaches up to 4.5 GHz, with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM memory. And since every bit of bandwidth counts, the DoubleShot Pro functionality in the control center lets you prioritize which applications use it, for an even faster experience. There’s even a simple “run with a graphics processor” menu option – just right-click and select the desired application. The blurring and lag will not slow you down either, nor your character. The Predator has an extremely fast refresh rate of 144 Hz to support solid movement without deceleration and a response time of 3 ms.

The 3720mAh battery offers a relatively long lifespan with anything that works, about four hours in total, but it’s hard to give an exact estimate because there are so many variables that use it. Another useful feature is the PredatorSense key, which provides the user with instant shortcuts to control and customize fan speed, overclocking, game profiles and more. And to keep things cool, the 4th generation Aeroblade 3D fan is specially designed to prevent overheating.

The screen is very bright, even outside, with an aesthetically pleasing mixture of colors and contrasts. The blue backlight is also a good touch for night raids, and if you have a VR headset, just plug it in and you’re ready to go.

BENEFITS: Lots of RAM, two slots for an SSD and lots of processing speed for games. Large, silent and complete keyboard with sensitive keys and a slightly narrow 10-key numeric keypad but still very functional on the right. The trackpad is also very spacious, with no click buttons defined giving it that extra space needed. The laptop case itself has a solid metal top and a plastic bottom to keep it from overheating your knees.

THE INCONVENIENTS: There is no direct “Display” option in the control panel, which was a minor annoyance for some users. In addition, there are no longer easy access ports such as WiFi, memory or SSD; to access it, you must remove the bottom of the shell.

2. Apple MacBook Air

We love this MacBook Air, which is sleek, fast and fun to look at with its aesthetically pleasing colors and display, sleek exterior design and “dark mode” option for working outside of work hours.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Air features a Retina display with True Tone, for a higher pixel density that provides a sharper, sharper image on everything from iMovie projects to each individual application icon. The convenient Touch ID feature allows you to log in securely (if you don’t mind giving up your fingerprint, even if it can be done with the Apple Watch as well), while the Apple T2 chip performs encryption instead of the processor, ensuring even greater security for your machine.

Given its incredibly light weight, the speed of the Air is perfectly adequate and powered by an 8th generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, with Intel UHD Graphics 617. The fast SSD storage and 8 GB memory guarantee smooth operation and for portable finesse, the built-in speakers also provide wide, pleasant sound.

The MacBook Air may have trouble keeping up with a hardcore gamer, but for everyday use like streaming, web browsing, and photo editing, it’s a solid choice all around. Plus, if low storage is an issue, upgrading to iCloud will give you a ton of extra gigs for short money.

BENEFITS: Extremely long battery life – around 10 hours. Beautiful and detailed image and color display, with super light weight and fast processing speed for typical application.

THE INCONVENIENTS: As with any generation of Apple, it seems that more and more practical and practical features are being removed – either because the company is looking to the future and gradually abandoning the old methods, or it is inevitable that the users must purchase a new adapter separately. Since this specific model is even more minimal than the MacBook Pro, it doesn’t have an HDMI port, no SD card reader, and even no USB.

3. MSI GT63 G-Sync Extreme Gaming Laptop

The Titan is an absolute monster of a machine, while maintaining a suitably portable size, width and weight. Powered by NVIDIA’s GPU Turing architecture and high-end Intel Core i7 processor, its RTX graphics create a large and beautiful 17-inch screen and have a multicolored RGB backlit keyboard.

With 16 GB of RAM included and a 1000 GB hybrid hard drive, there is no need to upgrade anything. Everything is fast here: loading time, start-up time, some users even find that it breathes new life into old games where many minutes have been lost before waiting for it to recharge between rounds. This thing won’t break the sweat even with several main apps running, and when that happens, fans will only need to start and cool things down during extremely heavy usage.

BENEFITS: Minimum bloatware, maximum speed and storage space. It is a dream machine for a player who needs everything to work properly right out of the box, but still wants to keep the portability aspect of a laptop.

THE INCONVENIENTS: The AC adapter is a bit bulky, which can make it so heavy that it sometimes slips out of the port. The internal speakers are good, not great, but it is most likely assumed that players will have a decent set of headphones or external. Overall, unless you use this for serious games, you are going far beyond what you really need.

4. Asus ZenBook Ultra-Slim laptop

Asus has come a long way in their design, craftsmanship and overall quality.

Their Zenbook laptop is similar to the MacBook Air in many ways: ultra thin (0.5 inches), super light (2.5 pounds) and a long battery life (up to 15 hours) with a screen 13.3 inches and a slightly faster Intel Core i5 processor.

It is also very different in many ways – storage is one of them. The Zenbook has double the included gigabytes of the MacBook; 512 versus 256. Apple is another. While Apple seems to be disappearing with each generation, Asus is holding up with three different USB ports, an HDMI port and a Mirco SD card reader.

The Zenbook effortlessly handles everyday computer use, things like web browsing, streaming sites, even some light games.

BENEFITS: Lightweight with long battery life and a great choice for a travel laptop. If you are a PC and not quite ready, willing or able to upgrade to a MacBook Air, this is a great option. In addition, it is also preinstalled with Windows 10.

THE INCONVENIENTS: Although the Harman Kardon speakers are not bad, they are at the bottom of the laptop and end up being muffled when in use. Connect a good pair of headphones if you have them.