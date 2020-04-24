Faster revival is “still in the works,” the star says

According to Peri Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle on television, Frasier may be back for a one-time special program.

Talking to Metro.co.uk, the actress said that Frasier’s meeting could be possible. “There is a lot of talk about it. I think something is happening, but I don’t know exactly what it is or whether it will actually happen. “

“But it’s in the works,” he continued. “You know what I mean? It sounds like a big tease, but I’m being bullied here too!”

Peri Gilpin is now in the online series Old Guy Stars. Author: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images]

16 years after the show, the protagonist of Sitcom raised money to raise money for an actor fund that provides financial support to workers in the entertainment industry.

Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Dan Butler joined Peri through the charity feed Zoom on Stars In the House to raise money for the actors’ charity.

“It was nice to see them. We see each other regularly, but not always … I don’t know when we were all last together, “added Peri. “Of course John isn’t there and it’s terrible, but it was a good and really good reason.”

John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father Martin, died in 2018 at the age of 77.

In November 2019, Kelsey Grammar confirmed that the restart was “ready to go” and could be blown up this summer.

