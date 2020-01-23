Florida’s GOP lawmakers appear to be striving to speed up abortion restrictions and bring voters an election year victory.

The State Senate Regulatory Committee of the State of Florida in Tallahassee voted 9/7 on Thursday, 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, which provides for nationwide legalization of abortion, for a bill requiring teenagers under the age of 18 to have one parent’s permission an abortion.

Politico said President Donald Trump’s second term in Florida could be won or lost – and the state’s abortion law could have a national impact.

Florida already has a law requiring minors’ parents to be notified before an abortion is attempted, but GOP sponsor Senator Kelli Stargel said this doesn’t go far enough.

“I think the parent notification is basically a child who just says,” I’ll do it, “said Stargel.” I think that consent requires a little more conversation between the child and the parents – requires a conversation about the consequences, the pros and cons, and they can talk through the discussion. “

A parent or legal guardian would be required to sign a notarized document approving the abortion, and a doctor who will perform the procedure on a minor without consent would be guilty of a third-degree crime that can result in up to five years in prison can be.

“The bill continues to worsen women’s rights and we should not trample that,” argued Democratic State Senator Audrey Gibson.

The law provides that a girl can get a judge’s waiver of an abortion without a parent’s permission if she is abused or incested, or if the permission is not in the best interests of the child.

The bill is expected to be negotiated in the Senate next week and voted on the following week. A similar House bill is available for vote in this chamber, and GOP governor Ron DeSantis has said he supports the legislation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

