Fast-growing Divvy adds flexible financing to a growing business platform

LEHI – Expense management platform Divvy continues to expand its product offering and on Tuesday, Divvy Capital, a new tool that offers short-term financing solutions for companies, was unveiled.

The flexible financing option comes on top of the company’s cost management, credit card and invoice payments functions, all of which stem from an innovative, cloud-based platform that was launched about 2 1 2 years ago. Since then, Divvy has become one of the fastest growing tech companies in Utah.

Tyler Hogge, product vice president of Divvy, said Divvy Capital is designed to help companies tackle short-term cash flows with a system that beats traditional lenders with an approval process and real-time financing options.

“We are launching Divvy Capital to give companies access to the funds they need when they need them,” said Hogge. “Flex plans for Bill Pay, for example, offer companies the flexibility to pay their suppliers on their timeline. Our users’ reactions are overwhelming – they love how transparent and simple we have made it. ”

Divvy Capital gives its customer base – now about 5,000 small to medium-sized businesses – the opportunity to tap resources to repay payments in the Bill Pay system or to float part of their Divvy card balances, with a one to three months payback time. Eligible customers also have access to short-term loans with longer repayment schedules of six to twelve months. Hogge said the financing options are accompanied by a small but transparent fee, based on the size and duration of the financing.

He said the new product continues Divvy’s mission to become the “software-led one-stop shop for the financial needs of every business.”

Last September, Divvy launched Bill Pay, adding the utility of invoice processing that the company said it costs tasks like manually sending checks or carrying out an account transfer from the plates of financial managers.

Bill Pay, and now Divvy Capital, compliments a Divvy software platform that already mediates expense management and enables users to create unique identification data for each supplier and separate credit card numbers for each employee who needs one. Managers can set purchase limits and restrictions via the platform, follow the activity in real time and make dynamic changes if necessary. The platform is also free. Divvy earns his money on the bank side of her transaction system.

Last spring, and following the announcement of a whopping $ 200 million Series C funding round, Divvy co-founder and CEO Blake Murray told Deseret News that the company would fund product development and engineering with a “maniacal focus” on creating finance solutions officers in small and medium-sized businesses. The ultimate goal, Murray said, was to “get Divvy to roll the entire corporate financial management.”