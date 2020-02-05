‘Fast & Furious’ cast weighs in on the ninth installment of the franchise

Paving our way quickly and furiously is another “Fast & Furious.” The ninth in a franchise series, it is crashes, smashes, trashes and bashes. The high octane content is diesel. Vin Diesel. Who, in a 15th incarnation, could eventually gum the enemy to death.

Newcomer is Cardi B, who says: “I was very nervous. I had to chill. I must of course flow. I felt like I was in a war zone. It is family, unity, friends, they all stay together. “

Michelle Rodriguez: “I love Cardi B and that mouth of hers. I thought I was controversial. She hit me a mile. Our group is bound. We have evolved together. Watched each other grow up and grow up together. Someone else comes through the side door and is not invited. They are people on the edge, that’s why we make these films. “

John Cena: “Yes, we always strive for more. For larger. And not just because of the big money, it is to give something back to fans who love the franchise. We are never afraid to push boundaries. It is just like living in the WWE. You earn every centimeter. ‘Fast’ treats their own family. “

Diesel: “” Fast “takes us through all obstacles and challenges.”

Jordana Brewster: “I think it’s great that we have had such an impact on the world. It’s pretty amazing. “Right. Even more “great” is that her son has a cameo.

The thing collides in theaters in May.

Judy knows best

Judy Judges have spent millions on another book and have done a free pee about Warren, Klobuchar, Bernie, who will bake Trump, and Biden, who pose as Lord Gaga. Here is a shriveling of the written opinion of Her Honor in “The Hill:”

“No one is encouraged … Bloomberg is the only presidential candidate qualified by governing experience and personal history.” greatest mayors in New York history. “Third term in 2009,” He has led the $ 60 billion government with a strong focus on accountability and efficiency. “

I hear: “No one comes close to the former mayor of NYC. Some have ruled nothing in their careers.”

Anyone who “presses the reset button” on someone else.

Please try to pay attention

Barnard’s Athena Film Festival (opens on 27 February), where special women like Jodie Foster, Greta Gerwig and Ava DuVernay are honored, celebrates ‘Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am’, a documentary about the black girl in Ohio, author of the Nobel Prize … People: visit the Nordstrom of West 57th. They have just launched a resale concept for second-hand schmatta’s – and their first-hand eateries are busy. But shopping paths, not so many.

Young detective needs his bear

After the Oscar of director Tom McCarthy for writing surprise Best Picture “Spotlight” comes “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” about a detective and partner. The partner? A polar bear, okay?

McCarthy, who is not only a director and writer but also an actor: “It has its own tone and rhythm – what independent film is all about. This is humor and heart, the kind of Disney movie I grew up in. “

FYI: the boy in it is cute. Polar bear too.

Blame Pelousy! Tearing up the speech of a sitting president of the United States of America – on TV – while a world is watching – while hateful countries are cheering – she’s a pig. Moreover, she has ruined everything. Polished everything she longed for. She lost. She’s a loser. Even worse than an ordinary pig – she is a lost pig. Bake her like bacon. Put her snout in a stable.

Only in Washington, children, only in Washington.

