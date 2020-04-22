Fast connection speed for streaming

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo: Pexels

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-04-22 10:00:00 UTC

TL; DR: A one-year subscription to Hotspot Shield is on sale for $ 7.99 per month through April 22, saving you 38% on the list price.

VPNs are primarily used to boost security and stream content, but not all services do the same job well.

Most services offer advanced security features, but some are lacking when it comes to streaming your favorite shows, movies, games, and videos. For this you need fast connection speed with no buffering, no throttling, and unlimited bandwidth. Hotspot Shield offers all this and more.

Hotspot Shield stores your real IP address and encrypts all your web-grade encryption web traffic, and provides fast download speeds for streaming. With Hotspot Shield, your Internet Service Provider also can’t see what websites you’re visiting, which means streaming sites will never be replaced.

One-year Hotspot Shield subscriptions sell for $ 7.99 per month. It drops 38% on the list price, and includes a 45-day money back guarantee.

Stream more of what you want in Hotspot Shield.

