Fast and furious 9 movie trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E (/ embed)

It was a long time ago, but we finally have our first look at the ninth installment of the Fast Saga, F9. A short teaser that was released on January 28, teased that not only Dominic Toretto of Vin Diesel now has a son, but that something ominous is coming their way, and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) finds out just in time for the warning to give. The full trailer – which fell three days later on Friday – reveals that the upcoming danger will come much closer to home in the form of Dom’s brother Jakob (played by John Cena).

“Things are changing now that I am a father,” says Dom in the released images. “I can’t live my life a quarter of a mile at a time.” Unfortunately Dom’s enemies do not care about his new life and they are shooting at him. The action packed trailer includes the usual crew along with a surprisingly familiar face: Han, an old friend who apparently died in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. As the team comes together to fight against Jacob and Charlize Theron’s cyber terrorist Cipher, we will learn exactly how far Dom is willing to go to protect his chosen family from his little brother.

F9 started filming in June 2019 and is scheduled for premiere on May 22. View the trailer above!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_U-vetc60lk (/ embed)