Fashion’s A-list faces a dilemma. Are they going to New York Fashion Week, the Oscars – or both?

At 7 o’clock in the morning after the Oscars, Booth Moore boarded a plane from Los Angeles to New York for the rest of the fashion week. As Executive Editor of WWD for the West Coast, Moore will arrive a bit late at the party. Although the six-day bonanza begins the weekend of the Academy Awards, Moore must first stay in LA to attend the Tom Ford show.

The president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is heading west for the winter and has chosen to keep his runway far from SoHo’s Spring Studio gallery, where most of the others are present.

“Someone recently asked me how I could justify appearing in LA because I am now the CFDA president, and I reminded them that the CFDA stood for the Council of Fashion Designers of America and not the Council of Fashion Designers or New York, ”Ford told the Business of Fashion trade site. A representative of the CFDA declined to comment on The Daily Beast.

Granted, but of course NYFW stands for New York Fashion Week, which seems to be a small detail for Ford and other designers such as Jeremy Scott, Telfar Clemens and Tommy Hilfiger, who also left for European cities for their shows (Paris, Florence and London) , respectively).

“I would imagine that some of the New York designers might feel a little overshadowed,” Moore told The Daily Beast. “Especially those who perform during the weekend and Friday. For example, the Jeremy Scott show was scheduled late Friday in New York, and he moved it to Paris instead because he would compete with Tom Ford in LA, which is likely to attract many editors and influencers. “

Thanks to a trimmed price season, Sunday night organizes both the Oscars and a full day with fashion shows. “The big difference is that designers who are normally able to attract big celebrities to their front row may not get the same names that they usually do for their shows,” says Tyler McCall, editor in chief of Fashionista, wrote in an e -mail. “I have noticed that a few people have changed their typical time slots to avoid conflict with the Oscars.”

A result? Hollywood’s greatest night can give starting people the kind of movie scripting moment they have always dreamed of. “I feel like younger designers have a chance to shine during the weekend,” McCall added.

Stylist, fashion editor and TV presenter George Kotsiopoulos added that even in recent years, when events have not overlapped celebrity stylists, there is a tendency not to get Oscar dresses from the New York catwalk. “They will wear something from a haute couture show, perhaps from Paris or Milan, but not so much New York,” Kotsiopoulos said. “New York does not have the chops that Europeans have.”

A result? Hollywood’s greatest night can give starting people the kind of movie scripting moment they have always dreamed of. “I feel like younger designers have a chance to shine during the weekend,” McCall added.

To a lesser extent, there is a chance that the Democratic debate on Friday, February 7, or the primary New Hampshire the following Tuesday, February 11, may affect residents of guests in Gucci headbands and Ganni prairies. An article in Vogue that depends on self-parody gave tips on “How do you talk about politics during the fashion week,” as if guests are having conversations with their roommates about something other than what the show takes forever to get started.

“The idea that everyone is going to present a show in the same tent, against the same background, at the same time, in the age of social media, no longer makes sense”

“I don’t see that the fashion week is necessarily disrupted by political events.” Moore suggested. “I would expect a handful of political explanations, whether it concerns things on the seats of people at shows where they are encouraged to vote, or non-profit organizations that are highlighted in literature or leaflets at shows, and t-shirts on the catwalk. ”

A break with tradition gives designers permission to try something new. “The idea that everyone is going to present a show in the same tent, against the same background, at the same time, in the age of social media, no longer makes sense,” Moore said. “That doesn’t create the kind of excitement that brands create when they show at distant locations, at moments of surprise, or focused on a type of event. That is more interesting. “

In other words: fashion shows are now made for Instagram, not the shrinking number of ladies’ clothing buyers who are still employed by the ever-increasing number of department stores for which NYFW was originally designed. And what better location for court influencers than LA, home of the Kardashians and countless other personalities with thousands of followers and the same dermatologist?

“I think the west coast and LA are interesting because it’s a center for influencer culture, and that’s becoming increasingly important in fashion,” Moore said. “I went to a beauty dinner that Tom Ford had here in the summer for a launch. They were almost all influencers. Each brand must work at different levels – TikToker, YouTuber, they are just as well a celebrity right now. ”

A few hours after she spoke to The Daily Beast, she was on her way to a Missoni pop-up in the photogenic Pink’s Hot Dogs in the city’s Fairfax district.

Some see the NYFW identity crisis as a sign of its declining power over the industry that once existed to serve as an official seasoning. But Instagram identification can also be the only means of survival.

“If you’re a busy stylist, don’t go unless you get paid to be in New York to do something”

“Department stores are closing and that was a huge base and growth point for many New York designers,” said Joy Davis, host and producer of Unraveled: A Fashion Podcast. “That’s not the fault of the CFDA or the fault of the New York Fashion Week, but fashion in general is being revised and I don’t know if they know how to handle it.”

“I don’t think the traditional NYFW model makes more sense for many designers, especially from a financial point of view, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that NYFW has no relevance at all,” McCall added.

Kotsiopoulos, a former fashion police host, says he has “no interest” in attending NYFW. “It has become more based on sponsorship,” he said. “If you’re a busy stylist, you don’t go unless you get paid to be in New York to do something. Designers are thirsty; everyone is just trying to make money. People don’t think about being chic or not, they just want to keep doing business. ”

.