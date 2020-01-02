Fashion has a big waste problem. Reused clothing can help solve it.

Loading...

The phrase "going out with the old and going in with the new" is not as applicable at a time when fashion brands are trying to move towards sustainability. Sustainability was the buzzword of the fashion industry for 2019, and so came the growing trend to reuse clothes and fabrics. Virgil Abloh, creative director of Off-White and Louis Vuitton, even predicted the death of streetwear caused by a new preference for vintage.

With more than about 150 billion new garments produced each year, about 2.5 billion pounds end up in landfills. A total of 2.1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions are also produced by the fashion industry each year, making the fashion environmental footprint not so pretty. Those who love fashion and want to be eco-responsible take a different approach to producing clothing.

MID. Leggett is the founder and designer of Official Rebrand, a clothing brand made up of recycled and recycled clothing. Leggett identified as a non-binary genre and had trouble finding clothes to help them express themselves. They started designing their own clothes and received positive feedback from other gay people via Instagram. This prompted them to try to do it on a larger scale, and thus their brand was born.

"Creating these reused pieces is a very fluid process for me," Leggett told The Daily Beast. "I created T-shirts in a whole new shape; I tied shirts to make short tops. Now I work with partially damaged pieces and I find how to improve them and create new fashion pieces. There are limits, but it helps to create more unique pieces. I've done everything from cut sleeves to clothes to hole cutting in the tops where there are spots on the armpits to create an entirely new silhouette. "

The trend for reused clothing has also become a global phenomenon. Doodlage, a brand based in India, sources fabrics from discarded textiles from large manufacturers and fabrics that are not used by retailers after cutting.

Creative director and founder Kriti Tula launched the brand in 2012. After studying at Pearl Academy and London College of Fashion, she was dismayed by the amount of fabric waste and built her brand around a mission to reduce this problem.

"At the time, in the price-sensitive and not-so-fashionable Indian market, it was important for us to find a business model that allowed us to stay true to the cause and maintain ourselves as ; business, "said Tula. “We started with post-production waste management because several tonnes of fabric are wasted daily. It is estimated that 16-20% of the fabric is wasted by clothing. In India, Bangladesh and China, 80 billion square meters of fabric is thrown in landfills or recycled. "

Tula began working with artisans in India to create and develop various techniques for reusing clothing.

Working with recycled fabrics poses a lot of challenges. On the one hand, there is the cost rationale for the consumer, the issue of price management and competition with fast fashion when you cannot overproduce to avoid inventory. Tula says her main challenge is finding ways to make sustainable fashion more common.

Reoriented fashion can also be achieved on a larger scale. Steven Bethell, President of Bank & Vogue, is a used clothing trader. His business buys from organizations like the Salvation Army and Goodwill. Bethell and his wife started the business about five years ago, having worked in the vintage clothing business for 15 years. In the UK, they opened their first vintage boutique which operates under the name of Beyond Retro.

"The challenge with a vintage store is that you can only put in the amount of product you can find," said Bethell. "There are certain things people want in vintage. Because we had so many amazing fabrics and fabrics, we started to cut out the clothes we found to make them more relevant items. We created a production unit eight years ago to do this. We do everything from short blouses to rebuilding clothes. "

Bethell has been approached by major retailers, including Topshop, Urban Outfitters and Converse, to create fashion products that are reused on a large scale.

For the past three years, they have worked with Converse to make the iconic Chuck Taylor sneaker in recycled denim. Recently, the company Bethell worked with Carhartt to create a recycled fabric bag that sold completely.

The growth of reused fashion has led to trends in the mix of patterns, the wearing of patchwork clothing and midi shirts. Not only what is old is new, but it is also highly desirable.

