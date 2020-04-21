Farmer: 61K Chickens Killed Owing to Drop in Egg Demand

A contract egg farmer in Minnesota explained he had to euthanize 61,000 chickens following the coronavirus pandemic has driven down desire for their eggs, in accordance to the Star Tribune.

“They occur in with carts, put them all in carts, wheel them up to the finish, place a hose in that cart and fuel them, then dump them around the edge into a conveyor and convey them up into semis and the semis haul them out,” Kerry Mergen, informed the Star Tribune.

“I was in there for very a though, and the for a longer period I was there the far more disgusted and unhappy I was understanding that I am not heading to see anything place again in my checkbook again, so soon after a while, I just only left,” he included.

Considering the fact that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered a keep-in-put purchase for the state March 25, the demand for eggs, milk, and lettuce has dried up as the caterers, eating places and schools have closed their doors.

“It is vital to be aware that foodstuff-assistance orders have not stopped, but with the drop in foodstuff-company orders, Cargill and its egg suppliers are doing the job diligently to rebalance provide to match these buyer and customer shifts,” Cargill reported in a statement.

According to Mergen, four other egg farms that were being a great deal larger had their chickens euthanized in the point out recently.

Barb Mergen, Kerry’s wife, stated she would overlook the revenue the chickens introduced in far more than the animals.

“Really don’t sugarcoat it. It is what it is,” Barb explained to the Star-Tribune. “It is really painless for the birds. I will not have a detail from that, but it is just that another person can appear in so quickly and when they euthanized the birds, that was our paycheck euthanized.”

