Farm-grown colorants for foods that replace artificial colorants in more products

Dive overview:

Vegetable food pigments are becoming increasingly popular as consumers turn away from artificial food colors, according to Food Ingredients First.

These farm-grown “color foods” are available in eye-catching shades that are both sustainable and clean, according to the publication, some of which are used in the growing vegetable meat segment.

Manufacturers told food ingredients First, some synthetic dyes could gradually be phased out as more natural dyes develop. Titanium dioxide, which has strong whitening and opacifying effects, can be challenged by a natural substitute for confectionery, instant drinks, sauces and pet applications called Avalanche from Sensient Technologies.

Dive Insight:

The market for more naturally colored dyes grown on the farm grows along with consumer demand. Some food and beverage manufacturers have gradually phased out the use of artificial colors in their products due to increasing concerns about how healthy and safe they are.

In 2017, Nestlé changed the color source of the yellow center of Butterfinger from Yellow 5 and Red 40 to annatto, which is derived from the seeds of the achiote tree. Hershey, General Mills and Campbell Soup have made new items or reformulated older recipes without artificial colors. The Pepperidge Farm brand from Campbell Soup, for example, has Goldfish Colors snack crackers with shades from plants such as beets, watermelon and sweet peppers.

Such changes resonate with customers who are looking for more natural ingredients on product packaging. According to a 2014 Nielsen survey, more than 60% of American consumers cited the absence of artificial colors and flavors as an important factor in making food purchases.

Manufacturers have responded to this trend by developing more natural colors to replace the most commonly used artificial colors. In addition to Sensient’s white alternative to titanium dioxide, Food Ingredients First noted that the Indian Roha Group in its Natracol Noble line has made red and yellow pigments from beta-carotene and turmeric curcumin.

Other ingredient companies have devised their own colors. The GNT Group, based in the Netherlands, has introduced an intensive blue dye under the Exberry brand made from spirulina, a blue-green alga, plus a range of liquid and powder-red, purple and pink wines from carrots, black currants, radishes, blueberries and sweet potatoes. ColorKitchen from Oregon has developed a line of powdered natural colors that claim to retain their bright hues even after baking.

Not all efforts to remove synthetic dyes have been successful on the market. Child Healthy Snacks took its Fruit Bites snacks out of the market last fall because the company said children preferred more brightly colored and sweeter snacks. General Mills returned its classic Trix breakfast cereals with artificial colors in 2017 after pledging a year earlier to remove them from all grain brands. According to the company, consumers complained about the healthier update, with some feeling the natural colors depressing.

The use of synthetic dyes has risen more than five times since the 1950s, according to a 2016 report from the Center for Science in the Public Interest. In 2008, CSPI asked the Food and Drug Administration to ban Red 40, Yellow 5 and six other synthetic dyes as this could lead to behavioral problems in children. Today, the FDA continues to include them in the list of certified color additives.

That could change if more natural food pigments become commonplace in the food and beverage industry – especially if consumers continue to reward the products they contain with their purchasing dollars.