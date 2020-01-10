'Fargo' Trailer: Chris Rock Defeats the Mafia to Control Kansas City

Loading...

FX’s Fargo anthology series takes place in Kansas City, Missouri in 1950 for its fourth season, with two criminal syndicates at the helm. The city’s Italian mafia is fighting an African American criminal family led by Chris Rock Loy Cannon for power and control of the illicit economy.

“Italians are the past,” proclaims Loy Cannon of Rock. “We are the future. They just don’t know it yet.” But their mafia enemies, which include Josto Fadda (played by Jason Schwartzman) and Rabbi Milligan (played by Ben Wishaw) will not disappear without fighting, because the new trailer features a lot of tension, conflict and guns.

And although the next Fargo season isn’t set near the border between Minnesota and North Dakota as the city for which the series is named, there is a fiery nurse and addict named Oraetta Mayflower (played by Jessie Buckley ) with a strong Minnesotan accent. link the new frame to the roots of the series.

An executive produced by showrunner Noah Hawley alongside executive producers Joel and Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield, the fourth season of Fargo will be presented on April 19 via FX and will be available on Hulu the next day.