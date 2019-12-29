Farewell to the decade of Kerr, Cahill, Foster and the Foxes

Loading...

THE SOCKS

Game champion: Mike Cockerill passed away in 2017 Credit: Daniel Briggs

Fans around the world were sold a lemon with the introduction of the video assistant referee. The system was supposed to be used sparingly to eradicate howlers while having minimal impact on the progress of the play. So far, VAR has been anything but.

In 2016, almost the entire Brazilian club Chapecoense team was lost in a plane crash near Medellin, Colombia, en route to a continental final. The disaster claimed the lives of 71 people, including coaches, backstage staff, journalists and crew members. The club had to be safe from relegation for three years in order to rebuild but never recovered. Last month, they were relegated to the second division.

Australian football lost one of its most passionate voices in 2017 with the death of Herald journalist and commentator Mike Cockerill.

THE SUPERSTARS

From persona non-grata to perhaps the best coach in Australia, Ange Postecoglou has been an unforgettable decade. After being thrown a lifeline by Brisbane Roar, Postecoglou won successive League A titles in 2011 and 2012 before landing at the Socceroos concert in 2013. He led Australia to the Cup title from Asia in 2015 and qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but resigned before this tournament amid discussions over irreconcilable differences with the national federation. The genius of the Postecolou coach has been proven without a doubt and his public image has been restored when he became the first Australian to win a major club trophy abroad after guiding Yokohama. towards the J-League title earlier this month.

The decade; the best: Lionel Messi, on the left, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: AFP

The years 2010 in world football were defined by two figures; Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Nine Ballon d & # 39; Or trophies were won collectively by these two – not to mention all the other clubs and individual honors on offer. From an Australian perspective, Tim Cahill led the line for the Socceroos and retired as a top scorer, while Sam Kerr emerged as a world women's football superstar, moving at Chelsea.

Loading

ALSO RANS

Sepp Blatter. The house of cards has collapsed for the controversial former FIFA president. His presidency ended when he was convicted of corruption by a Swiss court in 2015 and was banned from FIFA for six years.

Manchester United. How the mighty fell. The power of English football has been a shadow of themselves since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, approaching second place and less than 19 points from a champion title in seven years and ceding the cross-town superiority to their “ noisy neighbors '' & # 39; & # 39; , Manchester City.

BLUE BOLTS

The city of Leicester. A team formed at a fraction of the cost of their rivals, led by unannounced figures from Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N & # 39; Golo Kante, the Foxes stunned world football by winning the 2015-16 Premier League title with a rating of 1000-1.

Claudio Ranieri for happier moments in Leicester City.Credit:AP

Germany / Brazil, 2014. As the nation set them up for the World Cup at home, Brazil were knocked to the ground by Germany, which inflicted a record 7-1 loss to the five-time champions in the semifinals. The result sparked riots across the country and the Germans won the final against Argentina.

CRYSTAL BALL

Craig Foster enters politics. The top 20 teams in Europe leave national competitions and establish a Euro Super League. Arbitrators are removed as the scope of VAR is broadened to govern all decisions in the field. FIFA awards the 2030 World Cup to North Korea. South Melbourne misses the expansion of the A-League. England leave UEFA and lose to Wales at the British Isles Championship. Prime Minister Foster redirects AFL government funding to subsidize grassroots registration fees.

Dominic Bossi is a football reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading