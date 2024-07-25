Farewell to Family Legacy: The Closing Chapters of Tommaso’s and DeRienzo’s Italian Restaurants

In San Francisco, a cherished family-run Italian restaurant named Tommaso’s Ristorante Italiano has changed ownership. The Crotti family, who owned the restaurant for more than 50 years, couldn’t find a family successor and therefore decided to sell. They shared the news that they plan to transfer ownership by December 2024. This change marks an important shift for both the Crotti family and their faithful clients.

Originally founded in 1935 as Lupo’s by the Cantalupo family, Tommaso’s quickly became known for bringing genuine Neapolitan cuisine to San Francisco. The establishment even boasted the first wood-fire pizza oven on the West Coast. In 1971, ownership changed hands to chef Tommy Chin, who rebranded it as Tommaso’s. Just two years later, control passed again, this time to the Crotti family, who kept the name and started building their own tradition.

Carmen Crotti, a current owner of Tommaso’s, expressed how close-knit they are with their customers. “We consider our customers part of our extended family. That makes this place so much more than just a place of business,” expressed Carmen Crotti on behalf of her kin. But after managing operations for over half a century, age and fatigue have driven them into retirement. Carmen assures that Tommaso’s legacy will continue under new management, who intend to keep its name and menu unchanged and retain its long-serving staff – some of whom have been working there for decades together.

The city granted Legacy Business status to Tommaso’s in 2017, acknowledging its importance to local culture and ethos. However, like many other hospitality establishments in America, Tommaso’s has been grappling with increasing costs resulting in higher food prices and fewer people eating out because of it. Applebee’s, TGI Fridays, and Boston Market are among the eateries that have been forced to shut down some of their outlets. California’s fast-food industry is struggling particularly due to escalating minimum wages. For instance, Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May and shut almost 100 outlets in dire financial strain.

Texas munching spot Fargo’s Pit BBQ, renowned for its brisket and ribs, ended its run after more than 20 years of service, following the closure of two San Francisco Bay Area Italian spots that also stopped serving last month. These cases only represent the surface of the predicament faced by the restaurant industry against today’s tricky economic scene.

Moving on to Salem, a much-appreciated family-run Italian eatery known as DeRienzo’s Italian Foods is also closing down after a remarkable 90-year run. Lasting four generations, the current runners Jim and Karen Augusta announced this through an emotional Facebook post. They plan to close shop at 387 South Broadway Avenue come Sunday, which sadly ends an important chapter for the local folks.

Jim Augusta disclosed that new owners will take over DeRienzo’s, and massive remodeling efforts will be kicked off from March 1, 2024. Although it will bear a new name post-renovation, they have pivotal news for their patrons: Jim and Karen sold their crown jewel—cherished recipes—to the buyers. Jim expressed his assurance of helping them recreate these adored dishes, and he also stated that the new proprietors aim to hold on to staff who wish to return once work concludes.

Tommaso’s and DeRienzo’s folding up draws attention to the issues family-owned ventures might face. Often presenting an enjoyable dining experience, these places connected closely with their communities, bagging generations’ worth of memories from their visitors. Calling quits brings bittersweet sentiments, reflective pride over operation-filled decades and delight borne by customer interaction.

Even though the initial families are stepping down, their great legacy continues to stand. While changes are in order, these restaurants’ character, tied in with a rich history, cherished recipes passed over generations, and deep relations created with customers, lives right on. Longtime clients keep the faith that the warmth of these places will be unwavering even if everything else alters.