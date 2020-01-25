Fare With a Flair: tartine on avocado toast with tasty tuna

Call it tartine or toast, but this combination of avocado and tuna is a tasty departure from the daily lunch. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Although avocado toasts are still popular on breakfast menus and as a snack, I have to admit that I was looking for ways to change it a bit.

One afternoon confronted with a few too many perfectly ripe avocados, I decided to combine a large avocado with some mayonnaise and a can of high-quality tuna. The finishing touch was some thinly sliced ​​green onion and freshly squeezed lemon juice, and this delicious tuna / avo salad was the perfect topping for toasted pieces of whole-grain sourdough bread topped with fresh salad vegetables.

These open sandwiches are often called tartins. The French toasts can be served with various toppings, some of which can be served cold, while others are placed under the grill and served hot.

They are a great way to present a large number of trimmings and they simply enhance the lunch experience.

Although the following recipe is a generous portion for two, you can easily cut each tartine in half and accompany it with a cup of soup. The lunch just grew from two to four.

Just another way to change the ever-popular avocado on toasted bread, whether you want to call it a toast or a tartine.

Tuna Avocado Tartines (toasts)

(Makes 2)

1 can of 160 grams oil-filled tuna, drained

1/3 cup (75 ml) mayonnaise

1 large ripe avocado, diced

2 green onions, finely chopped

1/4 cup (50 ml) chopped coriander

2 tablespoons. (25 ml) lemon juice

Salt to taste

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) of salad vegetables of your choice

2 large pieces of toasted whole-grain sourdough bread

2 tablespoons. (25 ml) chopped sweet red pepper

Travel directions

1. Put tuna, mayonnaise, avocado, green onions, coriander and lemon juice in a bowl.

2. Mix well. Season with salt.

3. Divide the vegetables and place them on pieces of sourdough bread.

4. Divide the tuna mixture among the vegetables.

5. Garnish with diced red pepper and serve.