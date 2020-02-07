Fare With A Flair: quick chicken dish easy way to enjoy pleasure

Easy chicken curry offers a warm, tasty and quick break from the winter cold, says Jill Wilcox. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Few dishes can give a feeling of warmth more than something with curry powder.

The multitude of spices that go in a curry blend offers so much taste and, in many cases, some warmth.

There are many brands and types of curry powder on the market. I generally like to keep a mild version at hand for most dishes. If I want some warmth, I can always add a little cayenne pepper or hot sauce.

The following recipe is my version of a very easy “curry” chicken.

The dish also contains regular yogurt, which is stirred into the dish to create a rich creamy sauce.

This is wonderfully served with steamed basmati rice. I like to serve cauliflower or broccoli.

This will certainly get the cold out of the winter.

Easy Curry Chicken

(Serves 6-8)

3 tbsp. (45 ml) vegetable oil

2 onions, diced

6 chicken thighs without skin, skinless, cut into quarters

1 tbsp. (15 ml) finely chopped ginger

1 tbsp. (15 ml) finely chopped garlic

1 tbsp. (15 ml) curry powder or garam masala

2 teaspoons. (10 ml) ground cumin

1 teaspoon. (5 ml) turmeric

1/4 teaspoon. (1 ml) cayenne pepper

1 28 oz. (796 ml) tomatoes diced

3/4 cup (175 ml) yogurt (do not use fat)

Juice from 1 small lemon

Salt to taste

1/4 cup (50 ml) chopped coriander

Steamed basmati rice for serving

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok. Cook the onions over medium / high heat until they are soft and just start to color.

2. Add the chicken and cook, stirring for about four minutes.

3. Add ginger, garlic, curry powder, cumin, turmeric and cayenne pepper. Stir until well combined.

4. Add tomatoes and let it simmer for 8 minutes.

5. Add yogurt and stir well. Let it simmer for three to four minutes.

6. Stir in the lemon juice. Season with salt.

7. Add coriander, if used. Serve over basmati rice.