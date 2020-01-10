Fare With A Flair: Pasta and bean dish has many advantages

Loading...

Pasta e fagioli at Jill’s Table in London. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

In the area of ​​Italian comfort food, few dishes can beat pasta and fagioli.

This modest and simple dish of pasta and white beans is a cross between a soup and a stew.

What gives it such a delicious taste is the addition of a Parmesan crust that simmers in the first stages of cooking.

If you have never saved the skin of a piece of Parmesan cheese, you should. Put them in a plastic bag and put them in your freezer until you are ready to make this dish.

What I also like about this recipe is that the pasta is cooked exactly in the soup, making this dish easy to prepare. No need for another pot or for draining the pasta. Cleaning up less is good.

Another bonus is that it uses canned white beans – something that I always have in my pantry. They are such a time saver.

If you use vegetable broth, this is a great vegetarian meal.

Pasta e fagioli is a dish that I will serve during the winter months.

Pasta and Fagioli

(For 6 people)

2 tablespoons. (25 ml) extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, minced

1 carrot, diced

2 stalks of celery, cut into cubes

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 28 oz. (796 ml) can of tomato cubes

4 cups (1 L) chicken or vegetable broth

1 parmesan crust

1 19 oz. (498 ml) can of white beans, drained

1½ cups (375 ml) of short pasta

3 cups (750 ml) kale or spinach

¼ cup (50 ml) chopped basil

¼ cup (50 ml) chopped flat parsley

Salt and pepper

Extra virgin olive oil for drizzle

Grated Parmesan or Romano cheese for garnish

1. Heat the olive oil in a soup pan or a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrot and celery and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the onion is soft. Add garlic and cook for another minute.

2. Add tomatoes, broth, Parmesan crust and beans to the pot.

3. Simmer gently and cook for about 15-20 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.

4. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Stir kale, half the basil and half the parsley. Remove the skin of the Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Serve with a dash of olive oil, remaining basil and parsley and a sprinkling of Parmesan or Romano cheese.